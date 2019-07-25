{{featured_button_text}}

Journal assistant sports editor Zach James and sports editor Justin Rust discuss how the four Siouxland softball teams have been doing at state, including Alta-Aurelia in the championship game.

The guys also preview the state baseball tournament. The three baseball teams that will play in Des Moines starting Friday are Bishop Heelan, West Sioux and Remsen St. Mary's. 

Click on the widget below to listen to this week's podcast:

SCJPreps: State softball cecap and state baseball preview

SCJPreps: State softball cecap and state baseball preview

Listen to past episodes: 

SCJPreps: State softball tournament preview

SCJPreps: State softball tournament preview

SCJPreps: Breaking down the Class 1A, 2A baseball district brackets

SCJPreps: Breaking down the Class 1A, 2A baseball district brackets

SCJPreps: Catching up on the summer

SCJPreps: Catching up on the summer

Read the stories on the three baseball teams that made it to state: 

More video from this section

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments