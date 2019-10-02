In this week's podcast, sports editor Justin Rust and assistant sports editor Zach James tell you which games to watch in Week 6 of the high school football season. 

Click below to listen to the show: 

SCJPreps Week 6: Dakota Valley, West Sioux face tough challenges

Here are the games that the guys talk about: 

  • East vs. North at Olsen Stadium (Thursday)
  • Marshalltown at West
  • Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Le Mars
  • Bennington at South Sioux
  • Dakota Valley at Dell Rapids 
  • Denison-Schleswig at Bishop Heelan
  • West Sioux at Western Christian
  • Remsen St. Mary's at Harris-Lake Park
  • Southeast Valley at Spirit Lake
  • Storm Lake at Spencer
  • Unity Christian at West Lyon
  • Woodbury Central at Westwood

To listen to past week's podcasts, click here: 

SCJPreps: 2019 high school football season podcasts

