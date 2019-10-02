In this week's podcast, sports editor Justin Rust and assistant sports editor Zach James tell you which games to watch in Week 6 of the high school football season.
Here are the games that the guys talk about:
- East vs. North at Olsen Stadium (Thursday)
- Marshalltown at West
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Le Mars
- Bennington at South Sioux
- Dakota Valley at Dell Rapids
- Denison-Schleswig at Bishop Heelan
- West Sioux at Western Christian
- Remsen St. Mary's at Harris-Lake Park
- Southeast Valley at Spirit Lake
- Storm Lake at Spencer
- Unity Christian at West Lyon
- Woodbury Central at Westwood
