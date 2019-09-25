{{featured_button_text}}

In this week's SCJPreps podcast, Justin Rust and Zach James tell you which game this week has the biggest weight entering Iowa district play, and the guys say the week's biggest game involves a metro-area team. 

Here are the games involving metro teams this week: 

  • East at Des Moines Hoover
  • Bishop Heelan at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  • North at Des Moines Lincoln
  • Des Moines Roosevelt at West (Olsen Stadium)
  • West Central at Dakota Valley
  • South Sioux at Blair 

To listen to the podcast, listen below: 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

SCJPreps: Week 5 arrives and district play begins

SCJPreps: Week 5 arrives and district play begins

To listen to past podcasts from this season, click below: 

SCJPreps: 2019 high school football season podcasts

37:16
SCJPreps: Week 2 football preview
High School

SCJPreps: Week 2 football preview

  • Zach James ZJames@siouxcityjournal.com

Zach James and Justin Rust break down what happened in Week 1, and what that means coming up in Week 2. The guys preview the metro teams’ cale…

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

More video from this section

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments