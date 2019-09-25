In this week's SCJPreps podcast, Justin Rust and Zach James tell you which game this week has the biggest weight entering Iowa district play, and the guys say the week's biggest game involves a metro-area team.
Here are the games involving metro teams this week:
- East at Des Moines Hoover
- Bishop Heelan at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- North at Des Moines Lincoln
- Des Moines Roosevelt at West (Olsen Stadium)
- West Central at Dakota Valley
- South Sioux at Blair
To listen to the podcast, listen below:
To listen to past podcasts from this season, click below:
