The Journal’s Zach James and Justin Rust talk about which games are on their radar for the week of Sept. 20.
Here are the slate of metro games coming up on Friday:
- North at Le Mars
- West at Bishop Heelan
- C.B. Lincoln at East
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
- Dakota Valley at Sioux Falls Christian
- South Sioux City at Crete
