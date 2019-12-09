PODCAST: Journal sports staff recognizes fall season champions, turns the page to winter

Following a little break from the podcast, sports editor Justin Rust and assistant sports editor Zach James return with an episode filled with recognition from the fall season and anticipation for the winter season.

The guys start off the podcast with reviewing the fall season, as there were four state champions among Siouxland teams.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those four teams were West Lyon football, OABCIG football, Western Christian volleyball and Sergeant Bluff-Luton volleyball.

Then, Justin and Zach go over the upcoming basketball season and briefly preview the wrestling season.

To listen to past podcasts, see below.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Sports newsletter Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.