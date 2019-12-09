You are the owner of this article.
PODCAST: Journal sports staff recognizes fall season champions, turns the page to winter
PODCAST: Journal sports staff recognizes fall season champions, turns the page to winter

Following a little break from the podcast, sports editor Justin Rust and assistant sports editor Zach James return with an episode filled with recognition from the fall season and anticipation for the winter season. 

SCJPreps: Wrapping up the fall season and previewing the basketball season

The guys start off the podcast with reviewing the fall season, as there were four state champions among Siouxland teams. 

Those four teams were West Lyon football, OABCIG football, Western Christian volleyball and Sergeant Bluff-Luton volleyball. 

Then, Justin and Zach go over the upcoming basketball season and briefly preview the wrestling season. 

