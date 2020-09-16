PODCAST: Journal sports staff talk football, volleyball and cross country

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In this week's episode, Justin Rust and Zach James break down the metro prep football teams as well as the ranked teams in this week's Associated Press prep football poll.

The guys also talk about the ranked volleyball teams in the Siouxland, and Zach gives a quick breakdown of the first couple weeks of the cross country season.

To listen below, click below:

Here's last week's episode, if you missed out:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.