 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PODCAST: Siouxland has five No. 1 ranked teams in football, volleyball and cross country
View Comments
web only
SCJPREPS PODCAST

PODCAST: Siouxland has five No. 1 ranked teams in football, volleyball and cross country

{{featured_button_text}}

In this week's episode, Justin Rust and Zach James break down the top football games in the area, including Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Sioux Center as well as Allen vs. Pender. 

West Lyon is ranked No. 1 this week, but can the Wildcats stay there in Class 2A? 

The guys then talk some volleyball, and wonder what East needs to do to play more consistently. 

Then, Justin and Zach go on a deeper in-depth cross country discussion. Brendan Cain broke up a perfect meet on Tuesday and North is ranked No. 1 in the state. Plus, where does East's Kaia Downs rank among the best runners in Iowa? 

Listen with the widget below: 

If you missed last week's episode, listen below: 

To catch up on previous podcasts from earlier this fall, summer and beyond, click below: 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News