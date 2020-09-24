PODCAST: Siouxland has five No. 1 ranked teams in football, volleyball and cross country

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In this week's episode, Justin Rust and Zach James break down the top football games in the area, including Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Sioux Center as well as Allen vs. Pender.

West Lyon is ranked No. 1 this week, but can the Wildcats stay there in Class 2A?

The guys then talk some volleyball, and wonder what East needs to do to play more consistently.

Then, Justin and Zach go on a deeper in-depth cross country discussion. Brendan Cain broke up a perfect meet on Tuesday and North is ranked No. 1 in the state. Plus, where does East's Kaia Downs rank among the best runners in Iowa?

Listen with the widget below:

If you missed last week's episode, listen below: