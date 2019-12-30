Ponca boys basketball beats Lutheran High Northeast, 64-56
View Comments
PREP BASKETBALL

Ponca boys basketball beats Lutheran High Northeast, 64-56

{{featured_button_text}}

NORFOLK, Neb. — The Ponca High School boys basketball team won its sixth game of the season Monday with a 64-56 win over Lutheran High Northeast. 

Carter Kingsbury led the Indians (6-1) with 15 points and he made five of eight free throws. 

Cayden Phillips and Brandon Kneifl both had 13 points on five made shots. Both Phillips an Kneifl made a 3-pointer. 

The Indians shot 51 percent (25-for-49) and were 11 of 20 in the second half. 

Ponca led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter, and the Indians' largest lead was six points early in the first. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News