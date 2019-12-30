Ponca boys basketball beats Lutheran High Northeast, 64-56

NORFOLK, Neb. — The Ponca High School boys basketball team won its sixth game of the season Monday with a 64-56 win over Lutheran High Northeast.

Carter Kingsbury led the Indians (6-1) with 15 points and he made five of eight free throws.

Cayden Phillips and Brandon Kneifl both had 13 points on five made shots. Both Phillips an Kneifl made a 3-pointer.

The Indians shot 51 percent (25-for-49) and were 11 of 20 in the second half.

Ponca led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter, and the Indians' largest lead was six points early in the first.

