Ponca can't finish off Yutan, falls in state quarterfinals

"Like I told the guys, we won the game at least twice and then lost it," Poulosky said. "It is what it is. Our guys battled, though. Yutan is a great team. ... The thing that makes it tough is we had the game won, twice at least."

Poulosky thinks the clock was started too late on Yutan's final possession, the 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation.

"We were up three with (sixth tenths) of a second left. I don't know if a guy can turn around and shoot in (sixth tenths) of a second but he did," Poulosky said. "(The clock) had to of (started early). You cannot catch, turn and shoot in (sixth tenths of a second). I don't want take (it away from Yutan). They played great. They beat us in the second overtime. I will have to watch the film. Who knows."

Ponca's season ends with a 23-5 record. It's been quite the four-year run for the Indians, who graduate Kingsbury, Brandon Kneifl, Paul Masin and Dalton Touney. In the last four seasons, Ponca won back-to-back titles in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, finished in third place last season and made the tournament for the fourth straight season this year.