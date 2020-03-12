Ponca can't finish off Yutan, falls in state quarterfinals

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Ponca High School boys' basketball coach Adam Poulosky said his team had Thursday's game won against Yutan a couple of times.
But each time, the Indians couldn't finish off Yutan. The Chieftains won 63-56 in double overtime.
With 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Ponca senior Carter Kingsbury was at the free throw line with the Indians holding a four-point lead. Kingsbury made the front end of a one-and-one but Ponca was called for a lane violation, negating the made free throw and taking away Kingsbury's opportunity to make a second one.
"Carter is going to make both of those free throws but the guys lane violated," Poulosky said.
Yutan made up the difference and tied the game.
Still, Ponca took the lead on a 3-pointer by Cayden Phillips with only :00.6 left on the clock.
However, Yutan's long pass to Colby Trichota was on the mark and he turned around and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.
A second overtime was then needed and Ponca's offense went cold. The Indians were unable to make a field goal in second extra period and for the second-straight season, Yutan beat Ponca in the NSAA C2 state tournament, this time in the quarterfinals to end the Indians season.
"Like I told the guys, we won the game at least twice and then lost it," Poulosky said. "It is what it is. Our guys battled, though. Yutan is a great team. ... The thing that makes it tough is we had the game won, twice at least."
Poulosky thinks the clock was started too late on Yutan's final possession, the 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation.
"We were up three with (sixth tenths) of a second left. I don't know if a guy can turn around and shoot in (sixth tenths) of a second but he did," Poulosky said. "(The clock) had to of (started early). You cannot catch, turn and shoot in (sixth tenths of a second). I don't want take (it away from Yutan). They played great. They beat us in the second overtime. I will have to watch the film. Who knows."
Ponca's season ends with a 23-5 record. It's been quite the four-year run for the Indians, who graduate Kingsbury, Brandon Kneifl, Paul Masin and Dalton Touney. In the last four seasons, Ponca won back-to-back titles in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, finished in third place last season and made the tournament for the fourth straight season this year.
"I am proud of these guys," Poulosky said. "We've had different guys step up throughout the years. These new guys that were on the team with Brandon, Carter and Paul were making big plays and big shots today. So I am proud of them."
Kneifl finished his career with a team-high 18 points. Phillips had 13 points as he hit three 3-pointers and Kingsbury scored 10 points in the final game of his career.
Trey Knudsen led Yutan with 20 points. Brady Timm had 19 points and was 15-of-20 from the free throw line. Tichota had 13 points.
Yutan led for most of the first half. Ponca tied the game at 8-8 but the Chieftans finished the first quarter on a 9-5 run for a 17-13 lead. Ponca came back and took a 20-19 lead but a 3-pointer by Knudsen gave the Chieftains the lead going into halftime, 25-24.
Kniefl tied the game with 2:30 left in the third quarter and hit a 3-pointer before the buzzer to give the Indians a 34-31 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Indians held onto the lead until the final minute when Yutan tied the game twice, including right at the buzzer.
There wasn't much offense in the first overtime and the game remained tied, this time at 52 going into the second overtime.
Ponca couldn't make a field goal in the second half and a couple of turnovers led to points for Yutan. The Chieftains made their free throws and went on to win 63-56.
"(Yutan) did a good job. Tried to run a couple of set plays. We had a couple of turnovers," Poulosky said. "We tried to get it to Carter inside, post it up. Threw a turnover. Didn't get a great shot off that second overtime."