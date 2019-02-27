The NSAA girls state basketball tournament starts on Thursday in Lincoln, Neb., and Crofton, Ponca and Wynot will all look to make deep runs in their divisions.
Ponca earned a No. 5 seed in the Class C2 bracket and plays Oakland-Craig in the first round at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Lincoln Southwest.
Ponca goes into the tournament with a 23-3 record. The last loss came two games again in a one-point defeat Hartington Cedar Catholic. The loss snapped a 17-game winning streak for the Indians.
The other two losses came in a three-game span. After a five-game winning streak, Ponca lost to Vermillion and Crofton in games six and eight on the season, respectively.
Since those two losses, Ponca, which is coached by Bob Hayes, went on to beat Wynot twice and Battle Creek during its 17-game winning streak.
Kaci Day leads with 14.5 points per game to go along with 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. She's the only Ponca player who averages double-figures. Taylor Lamprecht is averaging 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Alyssa Crosgrove is averaging 7.2 points, 2.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Grace Salmen is averaging 8.5 points per game.
After missing the state tournament last season, eight-time champion Crofton returns to the tournament as a No. 2 in Class C2 and plays Blue Hill in the first round at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lincoln Southwest.
Crofton comes in with a 21-3 record. Crofton, coached by Aaron Losing, comes into the state tournament on a 12-game winning streak and the last five games have all been by 20 or more points. Crofton has wins over Wynot, Ponca, South Sioux (a Class B team) and Battle Creek. Two of Crofton's losses came in the first seven games. Alexis Arens averaged 9.0 points per game.
Lacey Sprakel is Crofton's only double-digit scorer at 15.6 points per game. She is also averaging 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Josie Sanger is averaging 7.0 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Kaley Einrem is averaging 7.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
Wynot is the No. 7 seed in the Class D2 tournament and plays at No. 2 seed St. Francis at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln North Star.
Wynot, coached by Steve Wieseler, is 19-6 on the season and goes into the tournament on a five-game winning streak. The last three wins have all been by double-digits.
Katelyn Heine is Wynot's only double-digit scorer as she averages 11.0 points, 2.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game. Karley Heimes is averaging 5.4 rebounds per game. Michaela Lange is averaging 7.0 points and 2.3 assists per game. Shaelee Planer is averaging 7.7 points, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Katilyn Heimes is averaging 2.5 steals per game and Noelle Wieseler is averaging 2.1 steals per game.