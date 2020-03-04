Ponca girls back at state for second straight season

The Ponca girls' basketball team is starting to make trips to Lincoln in March an annual event.
For the second straight season, Ponca is back in the NCAA Class C2 state tournament and it is the third time in the last four seasons for the Indians. Ponca joins Crofton, BRLD, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Pender and Wynot down at state.
For head coach Bob Hayes, the second-straight trip to Lincoln is telling because the Indians graduated three starters from last season along with their first player off the bench. Even with only two starters back from the Ponca team that made it to Lincoln last season, the Indians found their way back.
It shows that the Indians are building the kind of tradition they want to.
"We are really tickled with our accomplishment. When you lose three starters and your sixth man, you are never sure what the year is going to bring," Hayes said. "The younger players have played well and have good chemistry with those that returned. Our younger girls have followed the lead of our seniors and things have turned out well.
"I think that our freshman class is a strong class. We always said the goal was to get to the state tournament and they really took that on and have paid attention to the older girls with how you get this done. It's hard work and the girls have taken that on and done a very good job with it."
Senior Kaci Day has been the rock Hayes has been able to rely on all season. She leads the team with 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. She also has 46 assists and 52 steals. Freshman Ashlyn Kingsbury followed with 11 points per game and has 49 steals. Junior Alyssa Crosgrove has a team-high 55 assists and senior Maggie McGill follows with 53 assists.
"Kaci has the state tournament experience and has been key. We've leaned on her all year long," Hayes said. "Senior Breanna Gill is our defensive stopper. Maggie is our stopper on the perimeter and is hard-nosed. (Senior) Morgan Nelson is our post player off the bench and gives us great minutes. Senior Meg Keller is a great roleplayer.
"Our seniors have been there before and will be able to tell the girls what it is like. We will try to make sure Kaci and Bre tough the ball early. That will be a big key for us."
Ponca is 21-4 on the season and earned the No. 4 seed. The Indians take on fifth-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic (17-7) at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at Lincoln North Star High School.
The Crusaders are led by Rylie Rice, who is averaging 15.2 points per game and has 34 steals. She's the only player averaging double-figures for GICC as Katie Maser is averaging 8.6 points per game and leads the team with 83 rebounds and 47 steals.
The winner presumably faces top-seeded Oakland-Craig (25-1) in the next round.
"They've got a good team, some good guards and their post players are strong. It's going to take a good effort from us," Hayes said. "We haven't shot the ball well the last couple of weeks and I am hoping we break out of that slump. We did a poor job rebounding in the district final. We have to take care of the basketball.
"We are the dark horse and that's a good spot. We are taking that role on and that's a motivating factor for us. Hopefully we will surprise some people.
C-2: No. 2 Crofton vs. No. 7 BRLD
Crofton shoots for its ninth state title beginning on Thursday when the Warriors take on BRLD at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lincoln North Star.
Crofton comes into the tournament with a 23-3 record and is seeded second.
Junior Lacey Sprakel leads Crofton with 11.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Junior Kaley Einrem is averaging 10.8 points per game and has 80 assists and a team-high 78 steals. Sophomore Alexis Folkers has a team-high 99 assists and has 55 steals.
BRLD is 20-5 on the season and is the No. 7 seed. The Panthers have three players in double-figure scoring, led by Junior Caragan Tietz's 12 points per game. She also has 111 assists, 73 steals and 112 rebounds.
Sophomore Jordan Snyder followed with 11.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Senior KaiLynn Lovejoy is averaging 10.1 points per game and junior Isabel Freemont is averaging 9.7 points per game. Senior Kelsey Larsen has 46 steals.
D-1: No. 6 Pender vs. No. 3 Pleasanton
Pender is 17-11 on the season and is seeded sixth. Pleasanton is 25-0. Pender's game is at 3:45 p.m on Thursday at Lincoln Southwest High School.
Junior Ashley Ostrand has been a force for the Pendragons. She is averaging 14.7 points per game and has 119 steals on the season. She also has 81 assists.
Junior Zoey Lehmkuhl is averaging 8.5 points per game and has 60 assists and 53 steals. Sophomore Claire Felber has 46 steals.
D-1: No. 8 Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. No. 1 Weeping Waters
Hartington Cedar Catholic comes into the state tournament after winning its last three games all by double-figures. HCC is 10-13 on the season and is the No. 8 seed. HCC plays top-seeded Weeping Waters at 9 a.m. on Thursday at Lincoln Southwest.
Junior Brynn Wortmann leads the Trojans with 13.6 points per game and has 41 steals. Freshman Makenna Noecker is averaging 12.9 points per game and has 38 steals. Senior Abby Hochstein is averaging 10 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
D-2: No. 4 Wynott vs. No. 5 Lawrence-Nelson
Wynott comes into the state tournament with a 22-4 record and is the No. 4 seed, facing No. 5 Lawrence-Nelson at 10:45 a.m. at Lincoln North Star High School.
Senior Katelyn Heine leads Wynott with 10.8 points per game and she has 48 assists and 51 steals. Senior Michaela Lange is averaging 9.6 points per game and has 54 assists and 57 steals.
Wynott has only allowed 28 combined points in its last three games.