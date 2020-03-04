Ponca girls back at state for second straight season

The Ponca girls' basketball team is starting to make trips to Lincoln in March an annual event.

For the second straight season, Ponca is back in the NCAA Class C2 state tournament and it is the third time in the last four seasons for the Indians. Ponca joins Crofton, BRLD, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Pender and Wynot down at state.

For head coach Bob Hayes, the second-straight trip to Lincoln is telling because the Indians graduated three starters from last season along with their first player off the bench. Even with only two starters back from the Ponca team that made it to Lincoln last season, the Indians found their way back.

It shows that the Indians are building the kind of tradition they want to.

"We are really tickled with our accomplishment. When you lose three starters and your sixth man, you are never sure what the year is going to bring," Hayes said. "The younger players have played well and have good chemistry with those that returned. Our younger girls have followed the lead of our seniors and things have turned out well.