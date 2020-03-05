Ponca girls basketball advances to NSAA C2 state semifinals

Ponca is now 22-4 on the season and plays Oakland-Craig at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Devaney Sports Complex.

“I told the girls we can’t worry about who is next, we just have to win our next game,” Hayes said. “We did that. We are elated to be there and we will see what happens.”

Ponca shot 18-of-46 from the field unofficially (39.1 percent) in the game and forced 25 turnovers. The Indians held GICC to only 31 percent shooting unofficially (10-of-32).

“I thought we played great, we really played as a team,” Ponca senior Kaci Day said. “The biggest thing we like to push is our defense and I thought we did really well on defense. If we play good defense, I think we are going to win because get those steals, get those fastbreaks.”

GICC’s Rylie Rice, the team’s only double-digit scorer on the season at 15.2 points per game, had nine points at halftime as she knocked two 3-pointers. Ponca held her to only two points on two free throws in the second half.

“We adjusted at halftime with Maggie (McGill). She’s kind of our perimeter defensive (stopper),” Hayes said. “We told her to don’t get off her so far. You don’t have to help so much. Maggie did a great job on her.”