Ponca girls basketball team advances to NSAA C2 state semifinals

LINCOLN, Neb. – Ponca struggled to shoot the ball early in its NSAA C2 state quarterfinal game against Grand Island Central Catholic.
The Indians only hit one of their first 10 shots and were 7-of-23 going into halftime.
That’s about the only thing Ponca struggled with in the game.
The Indians still had a four-point lead going into halftime because of their suffocating defense. Ponca forced 13 turnovers in the first half.
Then Ponca started to knock down shots in the second half, hitting 11-of-23 shots in the third and fourth quarters combined.
Ponca’s defense remained the same, forcing GICC into 12 more turnovers as the Crusaders only scored three points in the third quarter, allowing the Indians to build a double-digit lead.
Because of Ponca’s defense, a comeback wasn’t in the cards for the Crusaders in the fourth quarter as the Indians moved on to the C2 state semifinals with a dominating 56-38 victory on Thursday at Lincoln North Star High School.
“We’ve been struggling to shoot the ball well for the last two weeks so I told them sooner or later, they are going to start going in,” Ponca head coach Bob Hayes said. “We’ve really worked on our defense to keep us in games. Today was a good example of it. They really got after it and played good team defense and it paid off for us.”
Ponca is now 22-4 on the season and plays Oakland-Craig at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Devaney Sports Complex.
“I told the girls we can’t worry about who is next, we just have to win our next game,” Hayes said. “We did that. We are elated to be there and we will see what happens.”
Ponca shot 18-of-46 from the field unofficially (39.1 percent) in the game and forced 25 turnovers. The Indians held GICC to only 31 percent shooting unofficially (10-of-32).
“I thought we played great, we really played as a team,” Ponca senior Kaci Day said. “The biggest thing we like to push is our defense and I thought we did really well on defense. If we play good defense, I think we are going to win because get those steals, get those fastbreaks.”
GICC’s Rylie Rice, the team’s only double-digit scorer on the season at 15.2 points per game, had nine points at halftime as she knocked two 3-pointers. Ponca held her to only two points on two free throws in the second half.
“We adjusted at halftime with Maggie (McGill). She’s kind of our perimeter defensive (stopper),” Hayes said. “We told her to don’t get off her so far. You don’t have to help so much. Maggie did a great job on her.”
Ponca missed its first six shots but took a 2-0 lead on two free throws by Ashlyn Kingsbury with five minutes left in the first quarter. Ponca went on to miss its first eight shots before a layup by Day but the Indians also held GICC without a field goal in 10 attempts in the opening quarter, giving Ponca a 6-2 advantage going into the second.
Both team's offense picked up in the second quarter. GICC only missed one field goal but Ponca held the Crusaders to only five attempts as the Indians forced eight turnovers. Ponca went 6-13 from the field and scored 18 points in the second.
Despite the turnovers, GICC was able to stay in it with four of their made shots being 3-pointers along with five free throws.
Ponca got a bucket from Day right before the buzzer, two of her 14 points in the first half, for a 24-20 halftime lead.
“I like to put it to get things going but overall, we work well as a team,” Day said. “We work so well as a team. We have really good chemistry together. We all know each other so well and know what everyone is going to do.”
Day added 10 more points in the second half to finish with 24 points. She was also a force on the defensive end, forcing more than a few of GICC’s 25 turnovers.
“I am glad she’s on my team, I will tell you that much. She’s a player,” Hayes said. “She’s tenacious, she gets after it on both ends of the floor. I don’t have enough superlatives to tell you how much I appreciate Kaci Day.”
The Indians held GICC scoreless until the 3:10 mark of the third quarter but still only had a 28-21 lead. Then in the final 2:20 of the quarter, Ponca went on a 10-0 run to go up 38-23.
“We got some good shots but then later in the game, in the second half, they relaxed,” Hayes said. “Some of them went down and then we got going.”
Ponca rolled in the fourth quarter, hitting 6-of-8 shots to hold off any GICC comeback attempt for the 56-38 victory.