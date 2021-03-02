Ponca hopes offense bounces back during Class C2 NSAA girls state tournament

The Ponca High School girls basketball team had to trek through a tough path to get to the Nebraska girls state basketball tournament, but now that it is there, it’s one focus is winning the Class C2 title.
That journey for the Indians begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, as the sixth-seeded Indians play Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Lincoln Southeast High School.
The tough path that the Indians have had to deal with as of late has been a struggle to score. Sure, postseason games tend to be low-scoring, but the Indians have had lower-than-expected point totals, especially in the district final.
The Indians scored 28 points during Friday’s district final against Cross County.
“We’ve been in a shooting slump, so we’ve had to grind out games,” Indians coach Bob Hayes said. “They’ve done a great job, and our defense has carried us a long way. We’re hoping we can work our way out of it. Our offense will come around.”
Ponca’s shot selection is good, but shots aren’t just going in.
The Indians haven’t made any major adjustments, but the focus has certainly turned to defense. If you can’t score, then you’ve got to limit your opponent by doing the same.
In Friday’s win against Cross County, Ponca allowed 23 points during the game.
The Indians haven’t allowed more than 41 points in the last four games, and it’s been a month and a half since they’ve allowed more than 50 points.
Hayes hopes the defense — and an offense that gets more points on the board — go down to Lincoln with them.
“We’ve shot the ball well in practice over this week,” Hayes said. “I think that all indications are that we’ve shot it well lately, and we’re hoping we’re over the slump.”
The Indians were the state runner-up last year. Hayes is hoping the girls take things one game at a time in his fourth trip as Ponca’s coach.
“They realize possessions are important this time of the year,” Hayes said. “They do a decent job of waiting for good shots. We’re hoping we can take that next step.”
Winnebago: We have nothing to lose
Winnebago has a nothing-to-lose attitude going into the Nebraska state tournament this week.
The Indians qualified for the state tournament for the first time in 31 years, and they’ll play at state at 1;30 p.m. Wednesday against No. 1 seed Grand Island Central Catholic inside Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Winnebago goes into the tournament with a 15-10 record.
“We’ve made history, so let's go down there, make some noise and enjoy it,” Winnebago coach Trevian Bear said. “I feel like no one is expecting us to do anything. They really have nothing to lose.”
The Indians defeated No. 2 Malcolm on Saturday in the Class C-1-1 championship with a 51-49 win.
Winnebago is still celebrating the victory, and it didn’t really sink in for Bear until long after the game ended.
Bear was carrying the district championship trophy out of Malcolm High School, and when he finally got back on the bus, he looked at the trophy.
As soon as the buzzer went off, however, the Indians hugged each other and Bear went into the stands to hug his girlfriend and children.
“It was a really good moment for us,” Bear said.
The Indians have three scorers who are averaging in double digits, and all three scorers are seniors. Keisha Snyder leads the Indians with an 18.3 ppg average. She has scored in double figures in all but one game this season.
Snyder has also averaged double figures in rebounds per game this season (12.4).
Snyder scored her 1,000th career point on Saturday.
Madeline Cleveland has scored 10.6 ppg while Natasha Deal was 10.3 ppg. Sinya Harlan is the fourth and final senior on the Indians’ roster.
Other schools in the tourney
The BRLD Wolverines will play the game before the C2 Ponca/GACC quarterfinal, as the Wolverines will face off against No. 2 Wood River at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
BRLD has a 20-4 record going into state, and the Wolverines’ top scorer is senior Caragan Tietz with 15.0 ppg.
Hartington Cedar Catholic is the No. 3 seed in Class D1, and it’ll play its quarterfinal game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Southwest.
Wynot is the No. 6 seed in Class D2, and it’ll face CWC at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln North Star. Wynot has won seven championships since 2011.