Ponca hopes offense bounces back during Class C2 NSAA girls state tournament

“We’ve made history, so let's go down there, make some noise and enjoy it,” Winnebago coach Trevian Bear said. “I feel like no one is expecting us to do anything. They really have nothing to lose.”

The Indians defeated No. 2 Malcolm on Saturday in the Class C-1-1 championship with a 51-49 win.

Winnebago is still celebrating the victory, and it didn’t really sink in for Bear until long after the game ended.

Bear was carrying the district championship trophy out of Malcolm High School, and when he finally got back on the bus, he looked at the trophy.

As soon as the buzzer went off, however, the Indians hugged each other and Bear went into the stands to hug his girlfriend and children.

“It was a really good moment for us,” Bear said.

The Indians have three scorers who are averaging in double digits, and all three scorers are seniors. Keisha Snyder leads the Indians with an 18.3 ppg average. She has scored in double figures in all but one game this season.

Snyder has also averaged double figures in rebounds per game this season (12.4).

Snyder scored her 1,000th career point on Saturday.