Updated: August 30, 2019 @ 8:45 pm
PONCA, Neb. -- The Ponca softball team lost 6-2 to O'Neill on Thursday night.
Brooke Languis led Ponca with a double and two RBIs and Hannah Wahls added a double. Katie Janssen took the loss. She struck out three batters.
Jordan Lamprecht, Ashlyn Kingsbury, Dana Kratke and Maggie McGill each had a single in the loss.
