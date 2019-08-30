{{featured_button_text}}

PONCA, Neb. -- The Ponca softball team lost 6-2 to O'Neill on Thursday night.

Brooke Languis led Ponca with a double and two RBIs and Hannah Wahls added a double. Katie Janssen took the loss. She struck out three batters.

Jordan Lamprecht, Ashlyn Kingsbury, Dana Kratke and Maggie McGill each had a single in the loss.

