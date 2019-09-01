{{featured_button_text}}

WEST POINT, Neb. -- The Ponca softball team went 1-2 at the West Point tournament on Saturday.

Ponca lost the first game of the day, 4-3, to Centura Central Valley. Jordan Lamprecht hit a double and had an RBI. Katie Janssen had four strikeouts.

Ponca beat South Sioux in the second game, 9-4. Maggie McGill had a double and a single and Hannah Wahls added a double. Ashlyn Kingsbury, Janssen, Tailynn Lawyer and Brooke Languis each had two singles. Janssen struck out four.

West Point-Beemer beat Ponca 9-1. Kingsbury, Languis and Lamprecht each had a single in the loss and Janssen had three strikeouts.

