Ponca's Carter Kingsbury exceeds all expectations

Because of his lineage, plenty was expected of Carter Kingsbury before he even set foot on the Ponca High School basketball court as a varsity player.
But Kingsbury was going to focus on one thing on the court - just play to the best of his ability. Not how others expected him to play, just play set his own path.
Kingsbury's older brother, Logan, already set the bar high for Carter. Logan Kingsbury was a major contributor for the Indians going into his junior year and he was part of two state titles by the end of his career. By the time Logan's career was over, which included two seasons of playing with Carter, he finished as the all-time leader in points scored at the time with 1,467. He also finished at Ponca's career assist leader with 478 and is in the top-10 all-time in rebounds (ninth with 518).
Then there was the fact that Carter and Logan are the sons of Chris Kingsbury, who played three seasons at the University of Iowa (1993-1996).
Chris finished his collegiate career with 1,118 points and 226 3-pointers, the most in Iowa's history.
Carter admitted there was some pressure going into his high school career to live up to the name and the hype.
"There was a lot of pressure in the name. My dad has records at Iowa and Logan had a great high school career," Carter Kingsbury said. "Each game, you don't have to do anything special. Just play your own game and bring to the table what you can for the game. If I am having a good shooting night, there is that, but if not, play defense and rebound. Just play to the best of my ability."
The best of Carter's ability was better than what most players could match.
After being a major contributor on two state championship teams in his first two seasons at Ponca, Kingsbury became the focal point of the Indians in his final two seasons. Kingsbury averaged 9.0 points and 11.5 points per game as a freshman and sophomore, respectively. His junior year, his points per game jumped to 18.6 ppg and then this past season as a senior, Kingsbury averaged 21.3 ppg.
Ponca finished in third-place at state in Kingsbury's junior season and the Indians qualified for the state tournament for the fourth straight time this past season.
By the end of his high school career, Carter easily passed Logan to become Ponca's all-time leading scorer. Carter finished his career with 1,771 points, 300 more than his brother.
"Where to even start," Ponca coach Adam Poulosky said when reflecting on Kingsbury's four seasons. "The individual stuff, updating the school record, he broke so many of them this year. But it's interesting to see how he improved each year. Whether it was shooting percentage or rebounds or assists. That was really impressive for someone who was so good as a freshman to keep improving each year.
"Then, of course, the team success while he played. Going to state for four years, winning a couple of state titles, that's a pretty good deal there."
Carter Kingsbury's 595 points this past season are the most in a single-season in Ponca's history and he made 145 free throws, also a single-season program record. He matched Chris' sharp-shooting, too, finishing with 236 3-pointers, the most in Ponca's history as he hit 64 this past season, the single-season record, and eight in a game against Randolph, also a record.
While Logan got to keep his assists record, Carter finished in the top-four in Ponca's history with 251. Carter is also fifth in Ponca's history with 588 rebounds.
"I wanted to have an impact in each and every game," Kingsbury said. "As I played more high school ball, my defense got better and better. I got quicker and faster. My scoring ability went up."
Oh, and Carter has become the favorite to win a family game of H-O-R-S-E.
"I gotta throw my brother out, he hasn't won one in awhile," Carter joked. "I would say I would. That's the right answer. For a long time, dad would win. He wouldn't take it easy. Now I have to go with me. I would say (I am the best shooter) in the family. He will say he is. He will get used to it."
Just like it took some time to become the star player in his own family, it took some time for Kingsbury to become a star on Ponca's talented team. Kingsbury accepted his role right away, too. Logan Kingsbury, Derrek Touney, Max Masin and Connor Day were some of those that all held key roles already.
"He was bigger and more skilled than anybody he played against (in junior high)," Poulosky said. "We watched him and knew he was a good player. If there was any pressure for him, it never got to him. He was fantastic as a freshman on a good team."
What the Indians needed was someone to knock down 3-pointers, which became Kingsbury's specialty in his first two seasons. In the state title game his freshman season, Kingsbury hit a couple of big 3-pointers early that led to the first of Ponca's back-to-back state titles.
"I knew it would help and it wasn't all I had to do," Kingsbury said. "The team didn't have a whole lot of shooting and I was an above-average shooter. It was a lot of fun."
Poulosky knew Kingsbury was going to develop into a major player his junior season but knew it was big for him to play on two state title teams to start his high school career.
"There were some great players, great leadership from seniors that set the foundation as far as working hard as a team, working hard in practice," Poulosky said. "Carter didn't ever come in and look down on them even though he was maybe more talented. He respected them and how they worked and operated. When he became an upperclassman, he took those skills that they had and used that in practice, which was great."
Going into Kingsbury's junior season, he knew he had to be the main scorer. He also knew he had to adjust his game - handle the ball more, rebound more - because the team was going to play a bit of a different style. Then as a senior, Kingsbury had to play a different style again because the Indians became a sharp-shooting team.
Each time Kingsbury adjusted and he feels that will help him at the next level.
"(My first two years) I was a spot-up shooter, so I had to handle the ball more and create shots for others. I didn't have too many assists my first two years but I would penetrate and dish my junior and senior year more," Kingsbury said. "Moving forward, I am going to be playing with different guys at the college level. If a college coach wants me to be a sharp-shooter, play with drivers, playing the post, I can do that. It helps to play with a lot of different kids and different styles."
Kingsbury has his fair share of college offers. Wayne State has an offer out to him along with the NAIA schools in the area. But Kingsbury is probably going to wait a season before joining a college program. Chris has connections with prep schools out on the East Coast and that's the direction Carter is leaning toward currently.
"After my junior year when I knew I had to have surgery on my shoulder, that's the biggest summer to be seen by college coaches," Kingsbury said. "My dad mentioned prep school to me and we kind of liked it. My dad's buddy said it is beneficial and it gives me one more year to develop."
Whereever Kingsbury goes, he's going to be missed by his high school coach.
"He probably could've scored more throughout his career but maybe we wouldn't have done as well. He made the right basketball plays and tried to do what it took to win the game. I don't think he was focused on the scoring," Poulosky said. "We are going to miss him a lot. It's been an honor and a pleasure to coach him."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!