Ponca's Carter Kingsbury exceeds all expectations

Each time Kingsbury adjusted and he feels that will help him at the next level.

"(My first two years) I was a spot-up shooter, so I had to handle the ball more and create shots for others. I didn't have too many assists my first two years but I would penetrate and dish my junior and senior year more," Kingsbury said. "Moving forward, I am going to be playing with different guys at the college level. If a college coach wants me to be a sharp-shooter, play with drivers, playing the post, I can do that. It helps to play with a lot of different kids and different styles."

Kingsbury has his fair share of college offers. Wayne State has an offer out to him along with the NAIA schools in the area. But Kingsbury is probably going to wait a season before joining a college program. Chris has connections with prep schools out on the East Coast and that's the direction Carter is leaning toward currently.

"After my junior year when I knew I had to have surgery on my shoulder, that's the biggest summer to be seen by college coaches," Kingsbury said. "My dad mentioned prep school to me and we kind of liked it. My dad's buddy said it is beneficial and it gives me one more year to develop."

Whereever Kingsbury goes, he's going to be missed by his high school coach.

"He probably could've scored more throughout his career but maybe we wouldn't have done as well. He made the right basketball plays and tried to do what it took to win the game. I don't think he was focused on the scoring," Poulosky said. "We are going to miss him a lot. It's been an honor and a pleasure to coach him."

