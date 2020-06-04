Ponca's Carter Kingsbury heads to prestigious prep school Brewster Academy

PONCA, Neb. -- Carter Kingsbury had a stellar junior season for the Ponca High School boys' basketball team, averaging 18.6 points per game.
Despite the great season, the key to Kingsbury's recruiting was going to come during that summer with his AAU team. However, Kingsbury wasn't going to get the looks he was hoping for because he had surgery on his shoulder, which forced him to miss the summer recruiting season.
Kingsbury continued to put up gaudy numbers for Ponca as a senior, scoring 21.3 points per game, and he became the Indians' all-time leading scorer with 1,771 points.
However, the NCAA Division I offers for the 6'5, 220-pound guard/forward waned as the only D-I program that offered Kingsbury was Tulane, which was a preferred walk-on offer.
Even though Kingsbury had a slew of offers from local NAIA and D-II schools, he just needed one coach to feel he was a D-I talent.
Brewster Academy boys' basketball coach Jason Smith believes Kingsbury can be a D-I basketball player and while he doesn't lead a D-I college program, he's coached more than 100 players who have gone on to play at the D-I level for the prestigious prep academy.
Smith reached out to Kingsbury and after he looked over the program, Kingsbury decided to go the prep school route and committed to play a season for Brewster Academy.
"He told me he thought I was a D-I player. They said if I came out there, they could get me the D-I offers by playing against D-I talent," Kingsbury said. "I was pretty happy to know I have a place for sure next year. I like the coaches and everything they are talking about there. They have a good tradition there with multiple prep championships and have produced good players. I liked everything they had to offer."
Kingsbury picked Brewster Academy over Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia, which is also considered one of the top prep boys' basketball programs in the nation.
Brewester Academy, which is located in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, is a step above Hargrave on the court. Brewster won the 2020 national prep championship, giving the program back-to-back titles. Those back-to-back championships gives Brewster Academy seven national titles, all since the 2010 season.
Smith has been at Brewster Academy for 20 seasons and besides producing more than 100 D-I players, some of his players have also ended up in the NBA. One of the most recent Brewster Academy players who is now in the NBA is Donovan Mitchell, who plays for the Utah Jazz and has averaged 22.7 points per game in his three-year professional career.
"When I am in Nebraska, they don't know exactly who I am playing against. Out there, they know I am doing what I am doing against top-tier guys," Kingsbury said. "They've had multiple NBA guys and it will allow me to possibly play with future NBA guys and that was a big factor."
Going to a prep school was definitely a different option for Kingsbury since he didn't know many players who have gone that route from northeast Nebraska. Winnebago's David Wingett went to a prep school before going to Memphis. Wingett is currently at South Dakota State.
Chris Kingsbury, Carter's dad, had some connections who could give him and his son information about the prep route and if it was the right way to go. Chris, who played for the University of Iowa, reached out to former college teammate Kenyon Murray. His twin sons, Keegan and Kris, both played for a prep school in Florida and will be on Iowa's roster in 2020-21.
"(Kenyon) mentioned that he thought it was beneficial for both of his kids," Carter Kingsbury said. "Both of them were with the AAU Iowa Barnstormers B team but now they are good enough players that they are going to Iowa. It's beneficial to be seen against tougher talent."
The Kingsburys also got some help from someone who coached at Chris' old high school in Ohio. He sent film out to schools on the East Coast and that led to Smith reaching out to Carter.
"We didn't personally contact Brewster," Kingsbury said. "They were sent film and (coach Smith) contacted us. It was very reassuring."
Now Kingsbury can enjoy his summer before he moves to New Hampshire for a year. While it will be a drastic change to living in Nebraska, Kingsbury is looking forward to living at Brewster Academy.
"I am pretty excited. It's a beautiful campus, right on Lake Winnipesaukee," Kingsbury said. "I am excited to see a new part of the world. The people will be different than in the Midwest."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!