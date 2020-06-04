Ponca's Carter Kingsbury heads to prestigious prep school Brewster Academy

"When I am in Nebraska, they don't know exactly who I am playing against. Out there, they know I am doing what I am doing against top-tier guys," Kingsbury said. "They've had multiple NBA guys and it will allow me to possibly play with future NBA guys and that was a big factor."

Going to a prep school was definitely a different option for Kingsbury since he didn't know many players who have gone that route from northeast Nebraska. Winnebago's David Wingett went to a prep school before going to Memphis. Wingett is currently at South Dakota State.

Chris Kingsbury, Carter's dad, had some connections who could give him and his son information about the prep route and if it was the right way to go. Chris, who played for the University of Iowa, reached out to former college teammate Kenyon Murray. His twin sons, Keegan and Kris, both played for a prep school in Florida and will be on Iowa's roster in 2020-21.