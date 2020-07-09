PREP BASEBALL: Bishop Heelan player tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School announced Thursday that a baseball player has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, there were additional players who came in contact with the player and are in the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

"Our hope and goal is to continue playing, but we want to make the best decision for everyone involved," Heelan activities director Anthony Elias said.

Officials with Bishop Heelan have been in contact with the Woodbury County Public Health Department and will keep that communication with them throughout the weekend.

The school and the team will re-evaluate the situation Monday to see if the Crusaders can continue their season.

Heelan was scheduled to play Lewis Central on Thursday and Denison-Schleswig on Friday.

The Crusaders are ranked seventh in this week's Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll.

The Crusaders' playoff opener is Friday, July 17, against Storm Lake at North's Bud Speraw Field.

That doesn't mean the softball season is over for Heelan, however.

The Crusaders softball team is permitted to keep playing and were scheduled to play at Council Bluffs Lincoln on Thursday night, then against the Monarchs on Friday.

