PREP BASEBALL: Dakota Valley Legion defeats South Sioux

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley High School rising senior Paul Bruns hit a home run Monday en route to a 3-1 win for the Dakota Valley Legion baseball team over South Sioux City.

Bruns' home run came in the fourth inning to give Dakota Valley the early lead.

However, South Sioux tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, as Chace Mohrhauser scored on an error with two outs.

Dakota Valley took the lead for good in the sixth inning. Eric Johnson had a two-run single with two outs to give his team a 3-1 lead, which it held.

Dakota Valley's Keaton Hensley held South Sioux to just one hit, and he struck out 13 batters.

Hensley threw 100 pitches on the nose, and 64 of them were for strikes.

Kaine Young took the loss for SSC. He came in relief, and allowed Johnson's two-run double. Young gave up three hits, and he also struck out four.

SPENCER 4, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 2: Spencer's Nick Elsbecker and Ethan Heiter each had a two-hit game for the Tigers in the win over the Warriors.