SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Lennox pitcher Camden Wulf limited Dakota Valley to three hits and struck out seven as he led the Orioles to a 6-1 win over Dakota Valley to take the Class B title at the SDHSBA state tournament held at Sioux Falls Stadium on Tuesday.
Zach Foss and Tyson Stoebner drove in two runs apiece for Lennox, which got a 2-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double by Foss, then added single runs in the second and third frames to go up 4-0. Dakota Valley pulled to within 4-1 in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Sam Otten.
Drew Addison started and pitched the first three innings for Dakota Valley while Paul Bruns pitched the final three innings.
In the semifinals earlier Monday, the Panthers got a one-hit shutout from Keaton Hensley and made the most of three hits and three key error to edge Madison 3-0. Hensley struck out eight and walked three.
Brenden Klasi walked to start the game and Jevin Kratz plated him late in the inning when his grounder was misplayed.
The Panthers advanced to the semifinals of the Class B tournament with a 5-0 win over West Central in a first round game Monday. Nathan Rice pitched a one-hitter with nine strike outs to lead Dakota Valley to the win. Otten also drove in a pair in the win over West Central and Eric Johnson also had a RBI single and a sacrifice fly for the Panthers. Jevin Kratz, Jake Likness and Otten each had two hits for DV in the win.
EAST 4-9, WEST 0-6: East pitcher Nate Zyzda shut out West on four hits to lead the Black Raiders to a 4-0 win in the first game of a Missouri River Conference baseball doubleheader at East High Tuesday.
East scored the first nine runs in the nightcap then had to survive a six-run seventh inning by the Wolverines before completing the sweet 9-6.
The Black Raiders got the lead in the third inning of the opener on an RBI single by Zyzda then got three insurance runs in the sixth on a two run home run by Colton DeRocher and a solo shot by Ray Ray Douglas. Alex Eslick took the pitching loss in the first game for West, giving up seven hits while walking one.
Douglas had a second home run of the day in the second game and drove in two more for East while DeRocher also stayed hot with four hits and two RBI. Alec Patino pitched the first six innings and gave up three hits while picking up a dozen strike outs for the game two win. Jaren Hollingshead, Alex Nieman, Jesse Elgert and Connor James drove in a run apiece in the late West rally. East is now 4-1 overall while West drops to 2-3.
BISHOP HEELAN 3-6, NORTH 1-3: Brant Hogue struck out 11 Stars and gave up three hits in Game 1.
Heelan’s Jared Sitzman had three hits in the opener. Collin Knapp and Mike Pithan had two hits apiece.
North’s Tyrell Blakey struck out seven hitters, but was not charged with an earned run. Blakey also had two hits.
In Game 2, the Crusaders (5-2) had four hitters with a multi-hit game, but the Stars (2-2) did not. Pithan, Ben Dixon, Trent Hope and Hogue each had two hits.
STORM LAKE 10, WEBSTER CITY 4: Fletcher Kucera collected a double and two singles while pacing Storm Lake to a 10-4 nonconference baseball victory over Webster City on Tuesday evening in Storm Lake. Kucera’s 3-hit effort complemented the work of sophomore catcher Ben Raveling, who reached base in four trips to the plate for the hosts.
Senior lefty Ethan James earned the pitching victory as Coach Ben Seaman’s bunch won its fourth straight game to move to 4-1 on the season. The Tornadoes host Cherokee in Lakes Conference action tonight.
The visiting Lynx, meantime, fell to 1-2 on the year.
POCAHONTAS AREA 8, SPIRIT LAKE 5: Pocahontas Area jumped out to a 7-0 lead after three innings and held on for an 8-5 victory over Spirit Lake on Tuesday.
Spirit Lake fell to 1-2 with the loss.
Ben Newman was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and Lawton Kramer was 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI. Carson Axford was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Nate Cornwall hit a double and scored a run. Riley Reynolds was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
MVAOCOU 15, RIDGE VIEW 8: MVAOCOU scored six runs in the second inning for a 6-0 lead but Ridge View came back adn were down 9-7 after four innings. But the Rams added six more runs and went on to win 15-8.
Zak Scott was 3-for-4 with three doubles, three runs and two RBIs and Cameron Boyle was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs. Ely Fundermann scored twice and drove in two runs and Brady Seuntjens had two RBIs. Aaron Michael and Haden Kuhl each scored twice and drove in a run and Brecken Hayes scored twice.