SIOUX CITY — East High School baseball coach Kevin Dicus wants Ray Ray Douglas to bunt more.
Fortunately, for the Black Raiders, Douglas' decision — along with a big hit from Alec Patino — gave East a 5-3 win Saturday over Lewis Central.
Both the Black Raiders (17-10) and Titans are leading their respective conferences. East has a slight lead over Bishop Heelan in the MRAC while Lewis Central (18-7) has a three-game lead over Harlan in the Hawkeye 10.
Douglas led off the sixth inning with a bunt single that dribbled down the first base line. Douglas then stole his third base of the afternoon, and scored on Patino's RBI triple.
Douglas didn't hit in the lead-off spot on Saturday, as Nate Zyzda took that spot. However, Douglas was going to lead off the sixth inning.
Before the sixth inning started, Douglas saw that Titans third baseman Johnathan Hemmingsen was playing back, and saw a chance.
"My first thought always if I'm leading off is to get on base," Douglas said. "The third baseman was pretty deep, so I was like, 'I could lay a pretty good bunt down. I'll see if Pat can drive me in.'"
Dicus saw that opportunity, too, but wanted to see if Douglas could get his third bunt single of the afternoon.
"When you got that kind of speed, that's a no-doubter to me," Dicus said. "He didn't start doing that until Game 10. When he places that ball, there's nobody throwing him out. That’s what he needs to keep doing.”
At the beginning of the season, Dicus made a deal with each lead-off hitter. It didn't matter if his name was Zyzda, Douglas or Drew Olson — who laid down a sacrifice bunt in the second inning — or anyone else.
Dicus declared that if any Black Raiders hitter was able to get six bunts down for a hit in the season that he would buy a steak dinner to that player.
When Douglas made it to first base, he threw up three fingers. Douglas, also a state track qualifier this spring, is halfway to Dicus' reward.
“That’s a guy understanding the game and understanding the role as a lead-off hitter,” Dicus said. “He executed it well.”
Patino, meanwhile, knew he had his chance to knock his speedy teammate in, especially after Douglas stole second base during the at-bat.
Patino was wanting a fastball from pitcher Tyler Huttmann, and early in the count, he jumped on one that flew to right field. It went over the head of two Titans outfielders, and when he rounded first and saw the ball roll toward the wall, that was Patino’s queue to run.
“I had to get Ray Ray home and get us this lead,” Patino said. “I watched the first pitch and watched the spin, then I fought off a couple and then saw that one and drove it. I knew I had to kick it into gear.”
Patino went on to score, thanks to an RBI groundout from senior Colton DeRocher.
East scored its other three runs in the second and third innings. Courtesy runner Bennet Vanderloo scored on a wild pitch after starting pitcher Carter Junge led off the second with a single.
Vanderloo stole second base, and advanced to third with Olson’s sac bunt.
The Black Raiders scored both third-inning runs without getting a hit. Patino, DeRocher and Kyle Burns each walked to get the rally going.
Junge scored Patino on a fielder’s choice, then Olson picked up an RBI with a sacrifice fly to left field to drive home DeRocher.
The East hitters were patient on a hot day where the heat index was as high as 116 degrees. East forced the Titans to give up eight walks.
“Weekends have been tough for us, because we’re out of pitching with our conference and rain make-ups,” Titans coach Lee Toole said. “For us to compete and play this way, I’m proud of our kids. I hate losing, but we played well.”
Both teams used three pitchers.
The Black Raiders went with Junge to start. Junge went four-plus innings, and he was charged with two runs on two hits. Junge walked two and struck out one, and he faced 14 batters in the hot sun.
“He pounded the zone, and he got strike one majority of the time,” Dicus said. “He did what he did. You ask him to throw strikes, get outs, and he has a good defense behind him, and he did well.”
The Titans gave Junge the most trouble in the fourth inning. Bryson Sharon led off the inning with a double to centerfield, then Nolan Miller walked.
Dicus then turned to Anthony Hacker in relief. After a sacrifice bunt by Cael Malskeit, Hemmingsen had an RBI single and Jonah Pomrenke had a sacrifice fly.
“(Carter) did his job and I felt like we needed to go to the ‘pen at that time,” Dicus said. “It’s just … when you have guys in the pen, you have to use them sometimes.”
Noah McWilliams came out of the bullpen, which isn’t normal for the Black Raiders senior. He went 2 ⅔ innings, and struck out two without surrendering a walk.
McWilliams calmed down after allowing a double to Sharon, who was McWilliams’ first batter faced. He did not put another Titans batter on after that.
“He came today knowing his role and he fulfilled it,” Dicus said.
Dicus won’t be celebrating the win for long on Saturday. He’s got some homework to do.
The substate seeding meetings for each district are held on Sunday, and Dicus has to come up with an elevator pitch to sell to the committee that the Black Raiders deserve a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the district.
The teams in Class 4A-Substate 1 are: East, North, West, Council Bluffs Jefferson, Waukee and Urbandale. Urbandale is ranked No. 8 in this week’s IAHSBCA Class 4A poll.
“I would love the 1,” Dicus said. “I think for us to get a ‘1’ is going to be tough. Urbandale holds the trump card because they beat (No. 1) Johnston. I don’t know if we can match that. I think we’re worthy of earning the ‘2’. We’re winning the MRAC, and I don’t care what the (Central Iowa Metro League) schools think, there’s some pretty good teams in our conference. Last time I checked, there are some ranked teams in our conference.”
The Crusaders are 10th in Class 3A, but Sergeant Bluff-Luton was ranked earlier this season.