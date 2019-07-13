ANKENY, Iowa — The Stars got a combined two-hitter from Drew Kinnaman and Hunter Krommenhoek combined to throw a two-hitter and clipped Ankeny Centennial 4-3 in the second game of a prep baseball doubleheader played in Ankeny Saturday.
Kinnaman surrendered both hits in a 5 1/3 inning start while fanning eight Krommenhoek earned the save with a 1 2/3 innings of scoreless work.
Krommenhoek had two RBIs in the nightcap with a triple and single while Jackson Wynn and Evan Helvig plated a run apiece for North.
North (21-12) got a home run and two RBIs from Trent Frerichs in the first game while Hudson Krommenhoek drove in the other North run. Peyton Popken got the start in the opener and gave up seven hits and no walks while fanning two. Popken also had two hits at the plate.
The Jaguars won Game 1, 6-3.
North hosts Glenwood on Monday.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 9, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 1: Pitcher Zack Craft hit a grand slam for the big blow in a six-run fourth inning to help the Jays down Tirinity Christian in a Class 1A district first-round baseball game played in Hull Saturday.
Kraft pitched the first round innings and gave up no hits while fanning six. Dylan Lehmann took the mound for the final three innings and gave up one hit and no walks while adding five more strike outs. Mitchell Hunt also had two hits and two RBIs for the Jays (6-17).
Gehlen will face either Kingsley-Pierson or Whiting in a second-round game Tuesday in Kingsley.