PREP BASEBALL: East gets four-run rally late to beat Harlan

HARLAN, Iowa — The East High School baseball team held off Harlan 5-4 on Wednesday night in non-conference play.
The Black Raiders, ranked sixth this week in the IHSBCA Class 4A poll, scored four runs in the sixth inning.
Terrick Thompson led off the inning with a walk, and he was the only lead-off hitter to reach base in an inning.
Kaden Schossow and Kaleb Nutt had RBI singles to break open the rally in the sixth.
Thompson also had an RBI in the win.
"We just need hitting," East coach Kevin Dicus said. "We’ve been fortunate to get timely hits in timely spots and that's a huge part of our success.
"Anytime you can get a win against Harlan, that’s a huge win," Dicus added. They're a class act program that is well-coached."
Cam Riemer struck out 11 Harlan batters in six innings on the mound. He ended his night by striking out the side in the sixth inning.
Dicus knew that Riemer wanted to get on the bump, and Riemer took full advantage of getting the opportunity.
"He kept his composure and we needed that tonight," Dicus said.
Cael Boever recorded three strikeouts in the seventh, even though Harlan scored a run on two hits.
Late Tuesday
EAST 12-15, NORTH 6-3 (Second game, 5 inn.): The Black Raiders swept the Stars in Missouri River Conference baseball action Tuesday at North High.
Terrick Thompson had three hits in the first game and an RBI triple in the second game to pace the East offensive efforts. The Black Raiders drew 17 walks in the twin bill (eight in the opener and nine in the second game).
Carter Junge pitched the first four innings to get the win in the first game while Kolton Schager pitcher four innings to win game two.
Dante Hansen had two hits and two RBI in the first game for North.
WESTWOOD 8, WEST MONONA 2: Jackson Dewald and Ben Brekke drove in two runs and had two hits apiece to lead the Rebels to a Western Valley Conference baseball win in Onawa Tuesday.
Pitcher James Mendenhall struck out five in five innings work to get the win while Connor Tentinger closed out the game and earned the save for Westwood (4-3).
POCAHONTAS AREA 9, WEST BEND-MALLARD 5: The Indians rallied from a 5-0 lead after a half inning to down the Wolverines in Pocahontas Tuesday.
Trevor Frerk and Caleb Freeburg each had two hits to lead Pocahontas Area. Trey Oehlertz survived the rocky start and threw one-hit ball the rest of the way to get the win.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 10, SHENANDOAH 0: (5 inn.): Braiden Heiden homered and drove in four runs and pitcher Jack Mendlik threw a one-hitter to lead the Monarchs to a Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball win in Denison Tuesday.
