PREP BASEBALL: East gets four-run rally late to beat Harlan

"He kept his composure and we needed that tonight," Dicus said.

Cael Boever recorded three strikeouts in the seventh, even though Harlan scored a run on two hits.

Late Tuesday

EAST 12-15, NORTH 6-3 (Second game, 5 inn.): The Black Raiders swept the Stars in Missouri River Conference baseball action Tuesday at North High.

Terrick Thompson had three hits in the first game and an RBI triple in the second game to pace the East offensive efforts. The Black Raiders drew 17 walks in the twin bill (eight in the opener and nine in the second game).

Carter Junge pitched the first four innings to get the win in the first game while Kolton Schager pitcher four innings to win game two.

Dante Hansen had two hits and two RBI in the first game for North.

WESTWOOD 8, WEST MONONA 2: Jackson Dewald and Ben Brekke drove in two runs and had two hits apiece to lead the Rebels to a Western Valley Conference baseball win in Onawa Tuesday.