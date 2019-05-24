HARLAN, Iowa — Harlan rallied from a three-run deficit to clip Bishop Heelan 9-6 in prep baseball action Friday evening.
The Crusaders fell behind 3-1 after one inning but scored five times in the second inning to take a 6-3 lead. Harlan brought on relief pitcher Connor Bruck in the third inning who silenced the Crusaders the rest of the way on two hits while the Cyclones rallied.
Collin Knapp got the pitching start for Heelan and fanned five but took the loss. Jared Sitzman had a home run and drove in three runs while Mike Pithan stole three bases for the Crusaders (2-2).
The Crusaders are scheduled to play Le Mars at 2 p.m. today but location has not yet been determined due to field conditions at Bishop Miueller Field.
EAST 20, CLINTON 5 (in Fort Dodge): East senior Noah McWilliams hit a three-run home run that helped the Black Raiders erupt late in the game over the River Kings.
Kyle Burns also hit a solo homer in the win.
HINTON 17, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 0: Sophomore Tate Linton pitched a four-inning shut out and drove in six runs to lead the Blackhawks to a War Eagle Conference win in a game played in Hinton Friday.
Linton had a home run and double among his three hits and gave up just one hit while fanning seven on the mound. Blake Beller also had three hits and drove in a pair for Hinton (3-0).
MVAOCOU 7, WOODBURY CENTRAL 5: Rams starting pitcher Aaron Michael struck out 11 batters in six innings of work.
Zak Scott was 4-for-4 for MVAOCOU (3-0), and he scored two runs. Dylan Marshall had a three-hit game and drove in four RBI.
For the Wildcats, Carter Bliel drove in three runs, and Matt Carney stole three bases.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 7, LAWTON-BRONSON 0: K-P's Matt Riordan held the Eagles to three hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Malakie Christopherson drove in three runs for the Panthers.
late Thursday
SHENANDOAH 4, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 1: The Monarchs got an early run but would do more scoring against a pair of Shenandoah pitchers in a Hawkeye 10 Conference game played in Denison Thursday.
Shenandoah's Austin Herold pitched into to the sixth inning and struck out 15 batters while surrendering two hits and a walk.
Denison-Schleswig (0-2) got a lead off walk from Jack Mendlik in the first inning who scored on Nathan Gallup's run-scoring single.