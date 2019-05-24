SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School junior Christian Velasquez held Le Mars to two runs on five hits in a 7-2 nonconference win on Saturday.
Velasquez threw a complete game, and he struck out six.
Jared Sitzman went 3-for-4 while Trent Hope hit a two-run double in the first inning.
Brant Hogue had two RBI.
late Friday
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 7, AKRON-WESTFIELD 1: Skyler Waldschmitt had a triple and double at the plate to lead the Hawks to a War Eagle Conference win Friday in Remsen.
Spencer Schorg also had a single and double for St. Mary's (3-0). Blaine Harpenau got the pitching win, fanning 10 over 5 2/3 innings while giving up three hits.