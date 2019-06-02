CARROLL -- Bishop Heelan scored a combined 23 runs as the Crusaders defeated Bishop Garrigan 12-2 in six innings and then beat Kuemper Catholic 11-0 in the second game.
The fifth-ranked Crusaders are 7-4 on the season.
In the first game, Josh Meyer went all six innings, giving up only one earned run and striking out two.
Trent Hope hit a two-run home run and Jared Sitzmann hit a triple. Camden Smith was 2-for-3.
In the second game, Ben Dixon went the first 5 2/3 innings, striking out five. Max Venne went the final 1 1/3, striking out two and allowing two hits.
Sitzmann was 2-for-5 and Mike Pithan was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Dixon added an RBI double and Brant Hogue was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.