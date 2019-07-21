HINTON, Iowa — It took three hours, 17 minutes to decide a winner, but in the ninth inning Saturday, Hinton High School senior Blake Beller crossed the plate on a wild pitch to give the Blackhawks a 12-11 win in nine innings.
With the win, the Blackhawks (26-4) are the Class 2A-District 16 champions and will face Underwood at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Harlan.
The Warriors had a 6-0 lead at the middle of the third inning, but Hinton started chipping away.
Hinton's big inning was in the fifth inning when it tacked on nine runs on eight hits. Aiden Brock had a bases-clearing double in the inning.
Beller had two hits in the fifth inning. His first one was an RBI double with one out, and the second came with two outs on an RBI single.
Beller had three hits, and he forced three walks.
The Warriors tied the game at 11-11 in the seventh inning with a three-run, one-out double from senior Aric Stephan.
Warriors junior Anthony Krier had three hits, including a lead-off hit in the ninth inning.
This story will be updated.