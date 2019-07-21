KINGSLEY, Iowa - Malakie Christophersen hit a walk double in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Boston Doeschot with the winning run as Kingsley-Pierson clipped Lawton-Bronson 5-4 in a Class 1A district baseball final.
Doeschot singled and went to seconds ahead of the winning hit that advances the Panthers to a substate final showdown with Remsen St. Mary's Tuesday at East High. The Hawks advanced by winning another district final over Woodbury Central 10-0 in five innings Saturday.
Damon Schmid was the hitting standout for K-P (29-4) with a triple and a double and two RBI's. Evan Neumann, the Panthers starting pitcher, also had an RBI single while Nathan Keck reached base twice on a single and a walk and scored a run.
Christophersen was the winning pitcher in relief, throwing three innings of scoreless relief to close out the win.
Luke Olesen had two single and scored a run for Lawton-Bronson and also pitched all seven inning, giving up eight hits. Hayden Dahlhauser also had a hit and scored two runs for the Eagles, who lost twice to the Panthers by a combined score of 16-1 during the regular season. Lawton-Bronson ended its season with a 14-12 record.
WEST SIOUX 6, WEST LYON 0: West Sioux held West Lyon to one run in a 6-0 Class 2A district final win on Saturday.
Hunter Dekkers pitched the first three innings for West Sioux. He didn't allow a hit, walked three and struck out eight. Seth Salker pitched the final four innings and gave up only one hit, walked four and struck out five.
Chase Koopmans hit a home run and had two RBIs and Austin Wilbert hit a double and scored a run. Salker hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI and Conner Koopmans scored a run and had an RBI. Blake Van Bellegooyen and Kade Lynott each drove in a run.
West Sioux improves to 20-5 on the season and the Falcons are on a four-game winning streak and have won eight of their last nine games. The Falcons travel to Cherokee on Tuesday and face the winner of Pocahontas Area and Estherville-Lincoln Central at 7 p.m.
West Lyon ends the season with a 27-2 record.
NEWELL-FONDA 6, SIOUX CENTRAL 4: Sioux Central had a 2-0 lead after three innings when Newell-Fonda tied the game in the fourth and went up 4-2 in the fifth. The Mustangs held on for a 6-4 Class 1A district final win on Saturday.
Gabe Sivers hit a double and had two RBIs and Hogan Henrich drove in two runs for the Mustangs. Hunter Christiansen was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Trey Jungers was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
For Sioux Central, Gibson Olson hit a double and Caden Webber drove in two runs. Keaton Lindner scored twice and Jack Hanson drove in a run.
Newell-Fonda won its third straight game and its sixth win in its last seven games. The Mustangs improve to 17-14 on the season and travel to Algona to face Mason City Newman Catholic on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. substate game.
Sioux Central ends the season with a 16-12 record.
Nebraska District Legion Tournament
Friday scores
Gretna 8, Grand Island #2 0
Columbus 6, Norfolk 2
South Sioux City 5, Fremont 4
Saturday
Grand Island #2 5, Norfolk 1
Gretna 9, Columbus 1
Grand Island #2 2, South Sioux City City 1