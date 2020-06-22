PREP BASEBALL: Kingsley-Pierson improves to 4-0 with win over OABCIG

IDA GROVE, Iowa - Kingsley-Pierson improved to 4-0 with a 3-0 win over OABCIG in Western Valley Conference baseball action Monday in Ida Grove.
Evan Neumann got the pitching win, fanning 10 while giving up just one hit and one walk in 5 2/3 innings work. Damon Schmid got the save, getting the final four outs, all by strike out.
Matt Christophersen had two hits and drove in a run to pace the K-P attack.
Editor's note: Matt Christophersen's name was originally misspelled in the print edition.
