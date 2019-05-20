KINGSLEY, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson High School baseball team opened up the season with a 15-0, four-inning win Monday over Ridge View.
Panthers pitchers Nathan Keck and Matthew Riordan combined for a one-hitter. The lone Raptors hit came from senior Austin Degen.
Keck had three strikeouts while Riordan had two.
K-P's Matt Christopherson and Jessen Reinking each drove in three runs. Christopherson had a double in the win.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 10, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0 (5 inn): Remsen St. Mary's freshman Carter Schorg drove in three runs in the Hawks' season opener.
Braden Ricke had two hits and two RBI.
Wayne Harpenau threw a no-hitter, as he allowed one walk, but struck out 13 Mustangs hitters.
KUEMPER CATHOLIC 1, SPIRIT LAKE 0: Spirit Lake was held to only four hits in a season-opening 1-0 loss to Kuemper Catholic on Monday.
Kuemper scored its lone run in the first inning. Ben Frostestad and Michael Stein teamed up to throw a four-hitter for Spirit Lake. Frostestad went the first five innings, giving up three hits, a run, walking two and striking out four. Stein pitched the final two innings, giving up a hit and striking out two.