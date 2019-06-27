SIOUX CITY – East came up with some late heroics, rallying for a 6-2 win over North in eight innings in the opening game of a Missouri River Conference baseball doubleheader Thursday at Bud Speraw Field.
The league-leading Black Raiders scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie it, then tacked on four in the eighth.
East (16-9, 13-2) protected a two-game lead in the MRAC standings heading into the nightcap.
Baseball Sioux City East at Sioux City North
Ray Ray Douglas provided the game-winning hit, smashing a two-run triple to deep centerfield in the eighth.
“I just wanted to put something where they couldn’t field it, do anything I could to get on base and score some runners,” said the speedy Douglas, who finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored. “He happened to leave one and I just did what I did.”
Kyle Burns added some insurance with a two-run single, making a winner out of Alec Patino, who relieved starter Nate Zyzda in the last of the seventh.
North’s Tyrell Blakey pitched shutout ball through six innings, but was replaced after Zyzda led off the seventh with a hard shot down the left field line. Douglas greeted Hudson Krommenhoek with another base hit, setting the table for Patino, who smacked a two-run triple over the head of the centerfielder.
Krommenhoek avoided further damage in the seventh, but gave up a base hit to Drew Olson and walked Zyzda in the eighth prior to the triple by Douglas. East wound up sending 10 batters to the plate in the eighth.
“We told them early in the game to keep the faith, we’re getting good barrels on the ball,” East Coach Kevin Dicus said. “When we’re barreling the baseball, I like our chances. My hat’s off to Ray Ray, he really got after that ball and ‘Pat’s hit in the seventh was kind of the same shot.
“We’re barreling balls and when we’re doing that we feel confident that we can put some runs on the board. That’s a good ball club there. Hats off to my kids for not laying down and rolling over.”
North (11-9, 8-8), which had won four straight and seven of its last eight, took a 2-0 lead with a couple of unearned runs off Zyzda in the third inning.
Zyzda allowed a two-out single to Nick Opsahl before the Black Raiders gave North an extra out by committing an error. After a walk loaded the bases, Hudson Krommenhoek hit a two-run single up the middle.
“That was a huge outing for Nate,” Dicus said. “He gave up a couple of unearned runs but he went out and dominated, he got strike one, then ‘Pat’ closed the door. It’s always good when you get a win but hopefully we’re not satisfied here and we can come back and get a sweep and keep on moving.”
Patino ran into a little trouble in the bottom of the seventh. With the score tied 2-2, Trent Frerichs led off with a base hit up the middle and was sacrificed to second by Opsahl. Hunter Krommenhoek was intentionally walked and after a strike out, Patino got a glove on a screaming line drive off the bat of Hudson Krommenhoek and gathered himself to throw the runner out at first base.
North’s Evan Helvig, who replaced Hudson Krommenhoek on the mound in the eighth, got a one-out single in the bottom half, but Patino struck out the side, preserving the victory.
East outhit the Stars 10-6, with seven of the nine batters collecting a hit. Patino was the only other Black Raiders hitter with multiple hits. North’s Opsahl was 2-for-3 and scored a run.
East hosts Council Bluffs Lewis Central in a non-conference game Saturday, while North is at Le Mars.