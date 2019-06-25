SLOAN, Iowa — Lawton-Bronson High School junior Luke Olesen held Westwood to one hit on Wednesday, and he helped out his own cause in a 4-1 win for the Eagles.
Olesen struck out eight batters, and as a hitter, he drove in two runs.
Matt Peters had a two-hit game for L-B, and he doubled in the win.
Westwood's Jaxon Lutt was 2-for-3.
OABCIG 4, RIDGE VIEW 0: Falcons senior Ethan Mortensen threw a three-hit shutout on Wednesday. He needed 96 pitches to get through the game, and he struck out six Raptors hitters.
Mortensen also had a double and an RBI.
Trust Wells, who entered the game with a .188 batting average, hit a double and drove in two runs.
LATE TUESDAY
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 3, UNITY CHRISTIAN 0: Blaine Harpenau threw a perfect game to lead the Hawks to a War Eagle Conference win over the Knights in a game played in Orance City Tuesday.
Harpenau struck out 15 batters and threw 79 pitches-64 for strikes. Only six batters put balls in play for Unity. Harpenau also had two hits at the plate while Spencer Schorg, Jeremy Koenick and Zavier Galles drove in a run apiece for St. Mary's.
KUEMPER 4, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 2: Carter Wessel was the only Monarchs hitter to have a multi-hit game (he had two hits).
Wessel had a double.
Kuemper pitcher Aaron Schreck held the Monarchs to six hits. Meanwhile, D-S pitcher Braiden Heiden took the loss, as he allowed four runs on four hits in six innings.