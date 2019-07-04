SIOUX CITY — Beau Brown isn’t scared of the challenge that awaits the West High School baseball team in the next seven days.
Instead, Brown, the Wolverines’ head coach, hopes having to play 10 games over the next seven days allows his team to go out, just play baseball and not dwell on the 11-14 season.
The Wolverines were scheduled to play a make-up game Wednesday at Bishop Heelan, but the morning downpours drenched Bishop Mueller Field. The game was postponed for 11 a.m. Monday, which forces the Wolverines to play several games in a short span.
The Wolverines’ hectic schedule begins Friday with a junior varsity/varsity nonconference doubleheader against Woodbury Central, then on Saturday, West will hop back into Missouri Valley Athletic Conference play with a varsity twinbill against Council Bluffs Jefferson.
That doubleheader against Jefferson was supposed to be played Tuesday, but that date got rained out.
Then on Monday, West will try to get that make-up game against the Crusaders in the morning, then hop on the bus and play a night game at Le Mars.
Heelan also plays a Monday doubleheader against two different teams, but more on that later.
The Wolverines return home Tuesday with a conference doubleheader against Council Bluffs Lincoln, then another MRAC doubleheader Wednesday against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
West’s schedule ends Thursday with a nonconference meeting with Lewis Central.
Brown doesn’t recall a crazier seven-day stretch as a baseball coach.
“Just looking at it from a varsity perspective, it’s going to be an interesting week,” Brown said. “Our guys are going to get a lot of swings in and play a lot of defense. There’s no point in getting upset this week, because it’s going to wear you down.”
Brown hopes the Wolverines has enough pitching to get through the challenging stretch. West has four pitchers — Connor James, Alec Nieman, Allex Eslick and Colby Nieman — who have made eight or more appearances on the mound.
Nieman has the most innings in that quartet with 45, and the Wolverines senior has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 41-11.
In Eslick’s 38 ⅔ innings, he has worked to get contact outs, as he has just nine strikeouts.
West freshman Ryan Smith leads the staff in ERA (2.67) and he and Nieman have thrown the same amount of innings with 18 ⅓ innings.
Most of Nieman’s work has come out of the bullpen.
“We have six to seven really good arms that I know they can pitch deep into games,” Brown said. “Our staff has looked real well all season. We’re going to piece some things together with pitch counts.”
Brown plans to hold pitchers to a 60-pitch-per-game count so they can make a quick turnaround. According to Iowa High School Athletic Association rules, sophomores, juniors and seniors may throw 180 pitches in a week. Freshmen and eighth-graders may throw 150 pitches in a week. The week’s pitch count resets on Sundays.
Brown’s plan — 60 pitches — would force a pitcher to take two days rest, according to the pitch count rules that were initiated before the 2017 season.
Brown also plans on calling up a couple JV pitchers to lighten the load off the varsity staff.
“Any able body who can pound the strike zone can pitch,” Brown said. “Hopefully we can handle it the right way and have some fun with it.”
The hectic schedule provides West the opportunity to play spoiler.
East leads Heelan by a half-game. The Wolverines’ game on Monday — which they lead 7-2 with a runner on second base in the second inning — and a doubleheader with the Black Raiders on July 15 could shake up the conference race.
“Some good things can really happen,” Brown said. “We’ve shown we can put up a massive amount of numbers in a short amount of time.”
Brown hopes his team can play a complete seven-inning game, and knows the Wolverines will have to play better defense.
A BIG WEEK FOR HEELAN: Crusaders coach Andy Osborne hopes his team can roll with the punches.
Heelan also plays a doubleheader Monday. After it finishes the game with the Wolverines, the Crusaders will jump on the bus and head up to Spirit Lake for a nonconference contest.
The Crusaders’ schedule isn’t as busy, but there are some big games ahead.
After Monday’s doubleheader, the Crusaders have a crucial MRAC twinbill Thursday at East, then a Friday doubleheader at home against North.
“We know our destiny is in our hands,” Osborne said. “If we get through East, we’re in the driver’s seat.”
But, first, the task is to rally back from a deficit against the Wolverines.
“It’ll come down to whoever can adapt (to the early start time) and get out of their comfort zone,” Osborne said. “If we lose against West, we’re going to have to sweep East and sweep North.”
Osborne points out that the varsity players haven’t played this early of an MRAC game since they were playing at the freshman level.
The Crusaders’ state semifinal game against Davenport Assumption last July was a 10 a.m. first pitch.
“We as coaches and players, we’re creatures of habit,” Osborne said.