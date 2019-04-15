ELK POINT, S.D. -- Dakota Valley remains undefeated after Paul Bruns Jr. silenced Elk Point-Jefferson's bats.
Bruns Jr. struck out 11 EPJ batters and went all seven innings, allowing only two hits and walking only two batters. It was the second straight 11-strikeout performance for the Panthers as Nathan Rice punched out that many in a game last week.
Dakota Valley took an early 1-0 lead in the first, added two more in the third and three more in the seventh to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Bruns Jr. hit a triple and Jevin Kratz was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Rice scored twice and Brenden Klasi was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Hunter Bevin and Cade Zeller each drove in a run.