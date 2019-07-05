Blaine Harpenau has been in control of his sophomore baseball season.
The Remsen St. Mary’s High School sophomore has numbers that would make any sabermetrician’s jaw drop.
Entering Friday’s game against Newell-Fonda, Harpenau leads the state with 124 strikeouts (in 208 at-bats) and he’s thrown more than any other pitcher this summer, as he’s recorded 60 ⅔ innings.
“It’s been a great year so far, and it’s just gone by so quickly,” said Harpenau in a phone interview as the Hawks were traveling to their nonconference game against the Mustangs. “I'm just trying to throw strikes.”
Harpenau says he doesn’t pitch for strikeouts. He knows that he has a good defense behind him, and credits the Hawks defense for making plays when needed.
The Hawks sophomore also credits his brother, Brady Harpenau, who is an assistant coach and calls pitches for Blaine Harpenau and catcher Skyler Waldschmitt.
“Brady and Skyler have done a great job,” Blaine Harpenau said. “They’ve been calling pitches, and I do a good job of hitting my spot.”
Blaine Harpenau has a 0.46 earned run average and opposing hitters have a combined batting average of .096. He’s allowed 20 hits.
There’s one more stat that is just as impressive: Harpenau has surrendered four walks. That’s not in one game, or a month. That’s for the entire season.
Of the top-10 pitchers in the state in the innings-pitched category, the pitcher with the next fewest walks is Dallas Center-Grimes senior Garrett Anderson with eight.
Hawks coach Dean Harpenau can’t recall how many counts that his son has been behind in, but it’s not many.
There are some pitchers who throw hard, but struggle to find the strike zone.
That’s not the case with Harpenau.
He brings the speed — his fastest pitch, according to his dad, has been 87 miles per hour — and he knows how to locate his pitches. That’s the aspect that impresses Dean Harpenau and Waldschmitt the most.
“That’s what sets him apart from the rest of the group,” Dean Harpenau said. “As an opposing hitter, he attacks, so do you become more aggressive? It’s hard for a hitter.”
Waldschmitt first caught a Blaine Harpenau outing early last season against Storm Lake. Sure, Waldschmitt had seen Blaine Harpenau pitch before, but from not behind the plate.
It was a “totally different perspective,” according to the Hawks junior.
“He definitely has the command and the speed,” Waldschmitt said. “That’s a great combination.
I love when I know I’m going into a game catching for Blaine. I know it’ll be easy for me. I know where everything is going to be.”
Blaine Harpenau wasn’t sure what this season was going to be like. He just came off a loss in the 2018 state tournament at the hands of North Linn.
In 2017, as an eighth-grader, Blaine Harpenau knocked out the Lynx in a state quarterfinal game and earned the win.
“It’s not about your age,” Dean Harpenau said. “Can you perform and can you do your job?”
His 2018 numbers were similar, as he had 101 strikeouts in 69 ⅓ innings. He had a 1.01 ERA and opposing hitters were .132.
Blaine Harpenau knew his pitches could get better, specifically his fastball and curveball. So, in late December, the Hawks sophomore went to work.
Blaine Harpenau made the decision to not work on baseball in the fall. He wanted to give his arm some rest while the football season was going on.
The Hawks also made it to the state tournament in basketball, but Blaine Harpenau knew it was time to fine tune his best two pitches in the winter.
Blaine Harpenau worked with resistance bands and weighted balls. He also took to the weight room, and put on a few pounds.
Put all those three exercises together, and Blaine Harpenau saw more velocity in his fastball.
He plans on doing the same this upcoming off-season.
“Going into the season, I could tell I was throwing harder,” Blaine Harpenau said.
Blaine Harpenau isn’t the only pitcher that the Hawks have at their disposal.
Waldschmitt, Spencer Schorg and Brayden Ricke each have 24 or more innings this season. Waldschmitt earned a four-inning save earlier this week against Unity Christian as the team’s go-to closer.
“ I’m really comfortable with it,” Waldschmitt said of his closer’s role. “My arm feels warm already throwing back to the pitcher. I go in there and do my best and pound the strike zone.”
Dean Harpenau knows that it can’t be Blaine Harpenau carrying the load in the playoffs.
“We still need another guy or two to step up,” Dean Harpenau said. “He won’t start in every district game. We’ll start somebody else the first game.”
The Hawks’ district opener is July 13 at home against River Valley.