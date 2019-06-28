SIOUX CITY -- Alta-Aurelia held West to three hits as the Warriors picked up a 6-1 road win on Friday.
Alta-Aurerlia improved to 12-7 on the season and the Warriors have won three of their last four games. West falls to 10-14 and it is the fifth straight loss for the Wolverines.
Michael Ryherd and Conrad Falk were both 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in the win. Levi Sleezer drove in three runs and Aric Stephan drove in a run.
Logan McCoy went all seven innings. He gave up one run on three hits, walked five and struck out eight.
For West, Jesse Elgert hit a double and Dylan Cooper drove in a run.
HINTON 2, UNITY CHRISTIAN 0: Tate Kounkel hit a two-run home runs in the sixth inning to break open a scoreless game and lead the No. 9 Blackhawks (Class 2A) to a Western Valley Conference baseball win over the Knights in a game played in Orange City Friday.
Tate Linton got the pitching win out dueling Unity Christian's Tanner Schouten. Both pitchers gave up four hits with Linton striking out 11 and Schouten fanning seven. Hinton (21-1) got two hits from Braden Vonk. The Knights are now 12-10.
LAWTON-BRONSON 4, WOODBURY CENTRAL 3: The Eagles picked up their fifth straight win getting 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief from Connor Smith to hold on for the win in Western Valley Conference baseball action played in Moville Friday.
Luke Olesen and Josh Wingert each had a hit and scored a run to pace Lawton-Bronson (10-9).
SOUTH O'BRIEN 5, GTRA 2: Pitcher Case Moermond went the distance and fanned 11 to lead the Wolverines to a win in a War Eagle Conference baseball game played Friday.
The game was tied 0-0 in the sixth inning before South O'Brien scored five times. The first two runs came home on and error and Kadyn Steffens added an RBI double to make it 3-0. Andrew Myers and Jett Keith added RBI singles before the end of the frame to wrap up the scoring in the inning.
WESTWOOD 9, RIDGE VIEW 5: The Rebels scored nine times in the sixth inning to overcome a 5-0 deficit on their way to knocking off the Raptors in a Western Valley Conference baseball game played in Sloan Friday.
Colton Rogers and James Mendenhall had two RBI's apiece for Westwood (4-19) while Jaxon Lutt also had a double and drive in a run. Sam Miller got the pitching win, fanning six while going 6 2/3 innings. Logan Gross and Karlo Weldon had two hits each for Ridge View (3-18).
REMSEN ST.MARY'S 7, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 1: Brayden Ricke pitched six innings to get the pitching win to lead the Hawks to a War Eagle Conference win in a game played in Remsen Friday.
Ricke gave up three hits and walked four while fanning six. Spencer Schorg had three singles ans scored three runs while Blaine Harpenau, Skyler Walkschmitt and Levi Waldschmitt each drove in two runs for St. Mary's (18-6).
Late Thursday
NORTH 12, EAST 4: After losing in extra innings in the first game, North bounced back with a 12-4 win over East in the second game to split the doubleheader.
Hudson Krommenhawk gave up three hits in the first 4 1/3 innings to get the win.
Nick Opsahl had three hits and Trenton Frerichs, Hunter Krommenhawk and Tyler Kjose all had two hits.
North improves to 12-9-1 overall and 9-8 in the MRAC. East falls to 13-3 in the MRAC and is 16-10 overall.
Colton DeRocher and Kyle Burns each had two hits for East in the loss.
BISHOP HEELAN 11-14, C.B. THOMAS JEFFERSON 1-3: Bishop Heelan swept Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 11-1 in six innings and 14-3 to improve to 13-4 in the MRAC, a game behind East.
In the first game, Brant Hogue went all six innings, allowing only two hits, walked one and struck out 13.
Jared Sitzmann was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Ben Dixon was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Hogue was 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs.
In the second game, Kaleb Gengler went 5 1/3 innings, struck out five and allowed two runs on three hits. Brett Sitzmann pitched the final 1 2/3 innings.
Mike Pithan was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Hogue was 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and five RBIs. Hogue had a bases-clearing double in the fourth. Max Venne was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Collin Knapp was 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Heelan is 20-6 overall and plays a doubleheader in Fort Dodge at 4 p.m. Monday against Ballard at Iowa Central's field.
HINTON 10, WESTWOOD 0 (5): Justin Kirwan held Westwood to four hits in the shutout.
The Blackhawks (20-1) forced the Rebels to surrender eight walks and just six hits from six different hitters.
Blake Beller, Bryley Burgad, Tate Kounkel and Braden Vonk each had a double. Burgad also scored three runs.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 4, WOODBURY CENTRAL 0: The Hawks (17-6) sent eighth-grader Jaxon Bunkers to the mound for his first career start, and it went very well.
Bunkers held the Wildcats scoreless and to just four hits. He struck out eight hitters in 6 1/3 innings. Skyler Waldschmitt earned the two-out save.
Waldschmitt was also 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Xavier Gallas had a two-hit game that included a double.
GLENWOOD 10-1, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 5-0: Pierce Harrington pitched a four-hit shut out to win the nightcap and lead the Rams to a Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball sweep over the Monarchs in a twin bill played in Glenwood Thursday evening.
Glenwood the only run of the second game on an RBI hit by Colton Schutte. In the opener, the Rams scored three runs in the first inning and led all the way. Jack Mendlik drove in two runs and Nathan Gallup had a pair of runs in the opener for the Monarchs (12-12 overall and 6-5 conference).