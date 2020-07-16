PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan returns to diamond with win over East

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LATE WEDNESDAY

BISHOP HEELAN 8, EAST 4: Crusaders sophomore Carter Ritz hit a three-run double in the seventh inning Wednesday night that gave Heelan a late lead.

That hit was Ritz's first of the season, as he and several other younger Crusaders had to start the game due to many being quarantined after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

Crusaders senior Jared Sitzmann knocked in his 16th run of the season in the seventh inning with an RBI double that scored Ritz.

Ben Dixon scored three runs in the win.

Heelan scored five runs in the seventh inning, and erased a 4-3 Black Raiders lead.

For East, Kaden Schossow had a three-hit game while Terrick Thompson turned both of his walks into runs.

Alec Patino had an RBI single in the fifth, and Kolby Theisen brought in a run in the sixth inning.

Both teams used five pitchers in the non-conference game.

Heelan opens up substate play at 7 p.m. Friday against Storm Lake at North's Bud Speraw Field.