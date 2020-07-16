PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan returns to diamond with win over East

LATE WEDNESDAY
BISHOP HEELAN 8, EAST 4: Crusaders sophomore Carter Ritz hit a three-run double in the seventh inning Wednesday night that gave Heelan a late lead.
That hit was Ritz's first of the season, as he and several other younger Crusaders had to start the game due to many being quarantined after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19.
Crusaders senior Jared Sitzmann knocked in his 16th run of the season in the seventh inning with an RBI double that scored Ritz.
Ben Dixon scored three runs in the win.
Heelan scored five runs in the seventh inning, and erased a 4-3 Black Raiders lead.
For East, Kaden Schossow had a three-hit game while Terrick Thompson turned both of his walks into runs.
Alec Patino had an RBI single in the fifth, and Kolby Theisen brought in a run in the sixth inning.
Both teams used five pitchers in the non-conference game.
Heelan opens up substate play at 7 p.m. Friday against Storm Lake at North's Bud Speraw Field.
East's first playoff game is also on Friday, as they host West at 7 p.m.
STORM LAKE 6, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 1: The Tornadoes scored five runs in the second inning en route to the win.
Jailen Hansen and Edgar Barriero both had two RBIs. Hansen and Fletcher Kucera also each hit a double.
Storm Lake pitcher Kevin Lopez held the Monarchs to four hits. He had one strikeout and no walks.
Monarchs junior Braiden Heiden had the only extra-base hit, which was a double.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!