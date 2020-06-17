PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan splits with West

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LATE THURSDAY

BISHOP HEELAN 1-12, WEST 5-2: West scored four runs in the ninth inning to upset top-ranked Bishop Heelan in the first game of the doubleheader on Thursday. West and Heelan were tied at 2-2 going into the fifth inning when the Crusaders scored 10 runs in the fifth to claim the 12-2 win to get the split.

Heelan is now 3-1 on the season and West is 1-3.

West had a 1-0 lead in the fifth game going into the bottom of the seventh. Max Venne singled to get on base and Brayden Pratt singled to bring in Venne and tied the game at one.

West took advantage of a few walks in the ninth inning and scored four runs with two outs to get the 5-1 win.

Colby Niemann went all nine innings for West as he threw 103 pitches. He held Heelan to eight hits. Jaren Hollingshead was 2-for-5 with a triple. Devin Frye was on base three times with two walks and a hit and Niemann drew two walks.

For Heelan, Venne was 3-for-4 with three singles and Jared Sitzmann had two hits, one being a triple. Venne pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief to pick up the loss. Brent Sitzmann went the first five innings. Heelan's pitchers combined for 10 walks and two hit batters.