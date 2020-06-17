PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan splits with West

LATE THURSDAY
BISHOP HEELAN 1-12, WEST 5-2: West scored four runs in the ninth inning to upset top-ranked Bishop Heelan in the first game of the doubleheader on Thursday. West and Heelan were tied at 2-2 going into the fifth inning when the Crusaders scored 10 runs in the fifth to claim the 12-2 win to get the split.
Heelan is now 3-1 on the season and West is 1-3.
West had a 1-0 lead in the fifth game going into the bottom of the seventh. Max Venne singled to get on base and Brayden Pratt singled to bring in Venne and tied the game at one.
West took advantage of a few walks in the ninth inning and scored four runs with two outs to get the 5-1 win.
Colby Niemann went all nine innings for West as he threw 103 pitches. He held Heelan to eight hits. Jaren Hollingshead was 2-for-5 with a triple. Devin Frye was on base three times with two walks and a hit and Niemann drew two walks.
For Heelan, Venne was 3-for-4 with three singles and Jared Sitzmann had two hits, one being a triple. Venne pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief to pick up the loss. Brent Sitzmann went the first five innings. Heelan's pitchers combined for 10 walks and two hit batters.
In the second game, Kaleb Gengler got the win for Heelan as he went all five innings. He struck out eight and walked four. He held West to two singles and a double.
Brant Hogue was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Ian Gill drew four walks and scored a run. Venne was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. He had walk-off hit for the Crusaders. Pratt was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
For West, Hollingshed went 4 1/3 innings as he gave up five earned runs in the loss.
WEDNESDAY
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 6, HINTON 2: Blaine Harpenau struck out 17 Hinton batters and limited the Blackhawks to two hits in a War Eagle Conference baseball game played in Remsen Friday.
The Hawks scored three runs in the first inning and two more in the second to go up 5-0 and Harpenau cruised, giving up single runs in the fifth and sixth frames.
Jaxon Bunkers drove in two runs for St. Mary's.
Gavin Nelson had an RBI to score one of the Blackhawk runs.
WEST SIOUX 10, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 4: Eight different players drove in one run and Bryce Coppock scored four times to lead the Falcons to a War Eagle Conference baseball win in Hawarden Wednesday.
Blake Van Ballegooyen, Austin Wilbert and Levi Koopmans each had two hits and an RBI for West Sioux. Seth Salker was the winning pitcher, fanning 12 while giving up four hits and three walks.
Bergen Vacura had a two-run single for the Jays.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 10, UNITY CHRISTIAN 2: The Knights got off to a fast start but couldn't capitalize and lost to the Westerners in a War Eagle Conference baseball game played in Akron Tuesday.
Tyler Wieringa hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning for Unity Christian but Akron-Westfield got two runs back in its half of the first and took the lead in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Casey Nielsen. Teammates Jack Anderson and Jack Terpstra joined Nielsen with two RBI's in the game.
Sam Mullinix pitched five innings of relief and struck out 10 to get the win.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 7, MMCRU 5: Wolverines junior Jett Keith had a memorable night, especially late in the game.
The Wolverines were down 5-4 in the top of the seventh inning, but Keith hit a three-run homer that ended up being the game-winning hit.
Keith also received the win, as he threw the final two innings. He didn't allow a hit and recorded a strikeout.
WESTWOOD 7, RIVER VALLEY 6: Westwood's Sam Miller struck out 12 hitters in six innings of work. He was also 2-for-3 at the plate.
River Valley's Brody Lillefloren struck out five in six innings. Offensively, Lillefloren scored three runs.
BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 9, CENTRAL LYON 4: Alex Godfredsen had a pair of triples among his three hits and drove in two runs as he paced the Nighthawks to a Siouxland Conference baseball win in Rock Valley Wednesday.
Godfredsen also pitched the first five innings and struck out seven to get the win.
Zach Lutmer and Cooper Spiess drove in runs for the Lions.
RIDGE VIEW 18, WEST MONONA 13: The Raptors scored in every inning and downed the Spartans in Western Valley Conference baseball action in Onawa Wednesday.
Tracin Price drove in three runs to lead Ridge View while Dylan Wood and Brecken Conover plated two each.
Logan Fiege had five RBI's for West Monona.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!