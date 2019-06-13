SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan got a Missouri River Conference baseball sweep, 6-4 and 16-6, in games played at Bishop Mueller Field Thursday against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
Collin Knapp had a four-hit, four-RBI day for the Crusaders, driving in three runs in the nightcap and one more in the opener.
TJ Chamberlain pitched six innings to get the win in the first game, giving up two runs and eight hits. Jared Sitzmann came on to pitch the seventh for the save. Ben Dixon also had two hits and an RBI in the first game.
Caleb Gengler got the pitching win going all five innings in the run-rule shortened game. Gengler gave up seven hits and walked three while fanning two. Brant Hogue also had three RBI's in the second game Camden Smith added three hits and an RBI.
Heelan (15-5) is idle until next Tuesday when it plays at West.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 11, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 1: Tanner Schouten pitched a four-hitter over five innings work and struck out five to lead the Knights to a non-conference baseball win over the Wolfpack in a game played in Orange City Thursday.
Schouten was also 3-for-3 at the plate while Carter Schiebout and Micah Goslinga drove in three runs apiece to lead Unity Christian (6-6). Matthew Van Otterloo had and an RBI double for Western Christian (4-8).
Late Wednesday
HINTON 11, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 3: Hinton, ranked No. 10 in Class 2A, stayed undefeated as the Blackhawks beat Remsen St. Mary's, receiving consideration in 1A, 11-3.
Aiden Brock went 6 2/3 innings for Hinton, giving up one earned run on five hits, walked two and struck out five.
Tanner Eilts had three hits for Hinton, which improved to 12-0, and Brock, Braden Vonk, Blake Beller, Tate Kounkel and Tate Linton all had two hits each.
The loss snaps a five-game inning streak for Remsen St. Mary's which falls to 10-4 on the season. Skyler Waldschmitt was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Brayden Ricke was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
STORM LAKE 6, SPIRIT LAKE 2: Spirit Lake scored the first run of the game but Storm Lake quickly came back with two runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead and finished with six runs in the first three innings as the Tornadoes went on to win 6-2.
Storm Lake improves to 11-4 on the season. Spirit Lake falls to 5-8 and it is the third straight loss for the Indians.
Fletcher Kucera hit a triple for Storm Lake and finished with an RBI and a run scored. Jake Eddie hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI. Ethan James was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Ben Raveling was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Mark Eddie scored a run and had an RBI and Manny Chavez drove in a run.
James went all seven innings. He gave up two unearned runs on five hits, walked one and struck out nine.
For Spirit Lake, Isaac Early hit a double and scored a run.