PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan sweeps North

Paul Bruns was 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and three RBIs and Keaton Hensley was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and five RBIs. Hunter Beving was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Eric Johnson, Kobey June and Drew Addison each scored twice and had an RBI. Samuel Otten drove in a run.

For EPJ, Tyler Swatek hit a double and scored three runs and Chris Nelson was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Ben Hanson scored a run and had two RBIs and Noah Larson drove in two.

ALTA-AURELIA 20, AKRON-WESTFIELD 5: Alta-Aurelia opened up the game with a 10-run second inning as the Warriors went on to beat Akron-Westfield 20-5 on Tuesday. The Warriors remain undefeated on the season at 6-0. Akron-Westfield falls to 3-3.

Trey Engelmann hit a triple, scored twice and had three RBIs for Alta-Aurelia and Cade Rohwer was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs. Logan McCoy scored three times and had two RBIs and Tate Brechwald was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Preston McCoy scored a run and had two RBIs and Michael Ryherd scored twice. Ryan Jensen scored twice and had an RBI and Oliver Peterson was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI. Teagan Meyer scored two runs.