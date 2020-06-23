PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan sweeps North

SIOUX CITY - Top-ranked Class 3A Bishop Heelan won twice by run rule over North, chalking up wins of 12-1 and 10-0 in Missouri River Conference baseball action at Bishop Mueller Field Tuesday.
Pitcher Brant Hogue got the win in the opener, fanning eight batters over five innings. Jared Sitzmann had a double in the opener and later added a triple and double in the nightcap to complete a big day. Trent Hope also had a triple and scored three in the first game.
Ben Dixon tossed a two-hitter to get the win in the second game. Ian Gill scored two runs and had a double, matching his effort in the first game. Max Venne and Camden Smith also scored two runs in the second game.
Heelan is now 5-1 and will host Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a MRAC showdown Thursday afternoon. North (1-7) plays a doubleheader at West Thursday.
DAKOTA VALLEY 13, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 7: Elk Point-Jefferson scored five runs in the second inning for a 6-3 lead but Dakota Valley took over in the final three innings. Dakota Valley scored three runs in the fifth to tie the game and then scored five in the sixth to open up a big lead.
Dakota Valley went on to win 13-7 to improve to 4-2 on the season.
Chayce Montagne pitched the final three innings, holding EPJ hitless as he walked only one batter and struck out three.
Paul Bruns was 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and three RBIs and Keaton Hensley was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and five RBIs. Hunter Beving was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Eric Johnson, Kobey June and Drew Addison each scored twice and had an RBI. Samuel Otten drove in a run.
For EPJ, Tyler Swatek hit a double and scored three runs and Chris Nelson was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Ben Hanson scored a run and had two RBIs and Noah Larson drove in two.
ALTA-AURELIA 20, AKRON-WESTFIELD 5: Alta-Aurelia opened up the game with a 10-run second inning as the Warriors went on to beat Akron-Westfield 20-5 on Tuesday. The Warriors remain undefeated on the season at 6-0. Akron-Westfield falls to 3-3.
Trey Engelmann hit a triple, scored twice and had three RBIs for Alta-Aurelia and Cade Rohwer was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs. Logan McCoy scored three times and had two RBIs and Tate Brechwald was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Preston McCoy scored a run and had two RBIs and Michael Ryherd scored twice. Ryan Jensen scored twice and had an RBI and Oliver Peterson was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI. Teagan Meyer scored two runs.
For Akron-Westfield, Laytin Koch scored twice an Arik Allard scored a run and had an RBI. Daytona Foley and Carter Wilken each drove in a run.
MONDAY
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 9, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 0: Remsen St. Mary's seniors Blaine Harpenau and Skyler Waldschmitt combined to throw a one-hitter against the Tigers.
Harpenau threw the first five innings, and struck out 10 and walked one batter. Waldschmitt allowed the lone Tigers hit while striking out three and walking two.
Jaxon Bunkers hit two doubles in the Hawks win.
Trinity Christian sophomore Isaiah Brummel had the lone hit.
LAWTON-BRONSON 11, RIDGE VIEW 5: Eagles hitters Hayden Dahlhauser and Matt Peters each had three hits in the win.
Ryan Stratman, Simon Denney and Peters all had two RBIs.
Lawton-Bronson senior Luke Olesen went five innings to get the win. He struck out seven hitters, and he did not walk a Raptors batter. He allowed two of the five Ridge View hits.
Dahlhauser threw the final two innings.
Raptors junior Bo Clausen had a two-hit game but earned the loss as the pitcher.
HARRIS-LAKE PARK 3, AKRON-WESTFIELD 1: Harris-Lake Park scored three runs in the fifth inning to take a 3-1 lead on Akron-Westfield and held onto the slight advantage for the victory.
Harris-Lake Park improved to 2-2 with the win and Akron-Westfield fell to 3-2 overall. It is the first loss in the War Eagle Conference for the Westerners (3-1).
Lucas Gunderson went the first four innings for H-LP, allowing one run on four hits, walked five and struck out six. Isaac Ihnen went the final two innings, allowing one hit, walked two and struck out three.
Gunderson scored a run and had two RBIs and Ihnen was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Jack Terpstra scored Akron-Westfield's lone run.
GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 4, SHELDON 0: The game was scoreless until the fifth when George-Little Rock scored a run. That's all the Mustangs needed as two pitchers combined on a one-hitter for the 4-0 win.
It's the first win of the season for George-Little Rock, which is 1-2. Shelgon falls to 1-2.
Ben Anderson went the first five innings for the Mustangs, allowing one hit, walked four and struck out six. Johnny Schmidt went the final two innings, walking one and striking out three.
Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Justin Olson had a double and an RBI. Caleb DeWit was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Schmidt was 2-for-3.
For Sheldon, Aubren Budden struck out 10.
SPIRIT LAKE 4, SPENCER 3: Spencer outhit Spirit Lake 9-5 but Spirit Lake did more with its hits. A three-run third inning gave Spirit Lake the lead and the Indians went on to beat Spencer 4-3.
Spirit Lake remains undefeated at 4-0 and it is the first loss for Spencer, which falls to 2-1.
Lawton Kramer went the first 6 1/3 innings for Spirit Lake and allowed two earned runs on nine hits, walked two and struck out seventh. Michael Stein got the final two outs and struck out a batter.
Max Carney hit a double and had an RBI and Riley Reynolds scored a run and had an RBI. Kramer also drove in a run.
For Spencer, Kyle Morony was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Griffin Garnatz scored twice. Nick Elsbecker was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Devin Dirkx was 2-for-3. Gage Garnatz drove in a run.
HARLAN 2, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 0: Denison-Schleswig was held to only one hit on a 2-0 loss to Harlan.
Harlan scored both of its runs in the third inning. Even Turin went all six innings for Denison-Schleswig, allowing just one earned run on five hits, walking two and striking out nine.
Logan Dahm had the lone hit for the Monarchs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!