BISHOP HEELAN 4, LEWIS CENTRAL 1: Brant Hogue held Lewis Central to two hits as Bishop Heelan went on to win 4-1 in the Crusaders final regular season game of the season on Wednesday.
Hogue struck out 13 batters in six innings and the only run he gave up was unearned. Collin Knapp pitched a one-two-three seventh inning and struck out one.
Mike Pithan was 2-for-4, Trent Hope was 2-for-3 and Hogue scored a run.
Bishop Heelan improves to 26-10 on the season.
The Crusaders play Le Mars in the quarterfinals of Class 3A substate in Storm Lake at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Late Tuesday
BISHOP HEELAN 3, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 2: Ben Dixon had a two-run double to help the Crusaders register a non-conference baseball win over the Dutch in a game played in Orange City Tuesday.
Jared Sitzmann also had two hits and drove in a run while collection two stolen bases for Heelan (25-10). Kaleb Gengler, one of five pitchers the Crusaders used was credited with the win.
EAST 12, LE MARS 2: Kyle Burns, Kolton Schager and Drew Olson drove in two run each to lead the Black Raiders to a win in a non-conference baseball game played in Sioux City Tuesday.
Schager also was the winning pitcher, fanning six while giving up up four hits and four walks as East ended its regular season with a 26-14 record. Anthony Lamoreux drove in two runs for Le Mars (13-17).
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 12, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 2 (5): Freshman Damon Schmid had a home run and drove in three as the Panthers rolled to a win in a Class 1A district semifinal baseball tournament game in Kinsley Tuesday.
Jackson Howe, another freshman, also had two RBI's and Boe Harvey plated a run for K-P (28-4). The Panthers will host Lawton-Bronson for the district final on Saturday.
Jeff Augustine had a two-run single for Gehlen, which ends its season with a 6-17 record.
HINTON 10, MISSOURI VALLEY 0: Hinton broke the game open with a seven-run fifth inning to win the Class 2A district game 10-0 over Missouri Valley.
Kyle Brighton went all five innings and gave up only three runs, walked one and struck out six.
Braden Vonk was 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs and Aiden Brock was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored. Turner Schmitt scored a run and had two RBIs and Andrew Hessa, Tate Kounkel and Tate Linton all scored a run and had an RBI. Bryley Burgad drove in a run.
Hinton improves to 25-4 on the season and hosts Alta-Aurelia in the district final at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
SIOUX CENTRAL 7, ST. EDMOND 0: Caleb Rock and Jake Hanson limited St. Edmond’s to a pair of hits in posting a 7-0 shutout to advance in Class 1A District baseball action at Peterson on Tuesday evening.
Rock, a junior, started the contest and earned the victory after logging three innings of 2-hit ball. Hanson, a senior lefty, twirled the last four innings for a save as the Rebels improved to 16-11 on the season.
Senior Caden Webber’s 2-run double in the fourth gave the hosts a 3-0 lead. Hanson followed with a run-scoring single to end the scoring in that frame, an inning in which each run was unearned following a 2-out error that chased home the first run.
Sioux Central took advantage of five walks by the Gaels in the sixth inning on their way to a 3-run frame. St. Edmond’s ended the campaign with an 8-13 mark.
The Rebels face Newell-Fonda at 7 p.m. Saturday in a district final at Peterson. The Mustangs advanced on Tuesday with a 9-6 triumph over Bishop Garrigan.
-- Tim Gallagher
NEWELL-FONDA 9, BISHOP GARRIGAN 6: Bryce Coppock and Hunter Christiansen each smacked three hits in leading Newell-Fonda to a 9-6 victory over Bishop Garrigan in a Class 1A District semifinal triumph at Peterson on Tuesday. Coppock, a junior lead-off hitter, also scored two runs, stole two bases and drove in a run. Christiansen, a sophomore, scored one run and drove in a run.
Eighth-grader Mason Dicks also had a pair of hits in the 11-hit Mustang attack. Newell-Fonda scored in six of seven innings, making a winner out of relief pitcher R.J. Rojas, who completed a 5-inning relief stint to post the victory.
Alex Mammen belted a pair of homers for the Bears, who finished the season at 16-18.
Newell-Fonda now visits Peterson to play Sioux Central in a Class 1A District final at 7 p.m. Saturday.
-- Tim Gallagher
WEST LYON 19, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 4: West Lyon scored six runs in the first and cruised to a Class 2A District 1 win over Western Christian.
Gavin Lorenzen hit a triple, scored a run and had an RBI and Jalyn Gramstad was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs. Trevor Reinke was 2-for-2 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs and Josh Van Beek was 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs. Thadd Myrile scored twice and had two RBIs and Logan Meyer scored twice and had an RBI. Jackson Kramer scored three times and had an RBI and Jaxon Meyer scored twice. Easton Fleshman drove in a run and Isaac Bruggeman scored a run and had an RBI.
West Lyon improves to 27-1 overall and hosts West Sioux in the district final at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Western Christian ends the season with a 9-19 record.
Evan Wibben hit a double and scored a run and Kobi Baccam was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI. Matthew Van Otterloo scored a run and had an RBI and Levi Jansma and Mason Stetson each drove in a run.
HUMBOLDT 8, STORM LAKE 4: The Storm Lake Tornadoes allowed an early 4-1 lead dissipate in dropping an 8-4 decision in a nonconference baseball contest at Humboldt on Tuesday evening.
Senior Manny Chavez collected three hits, including a double, to pace the visitors’ attack. Chavez scored twice.
Storm Lake’s pitching staff hurt itself in issuing 14 walks to the hosts, who scored in each of six innings on offense.
The Tornadoes fall to 20-8 on the season, while Humboldt improves to 21-11.
-- Tim Gallagher