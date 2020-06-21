PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley goes 2-0 on final day of South Sioux tourney

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SOUTH SIOUX -- The South Sioux Legion tournament concluded on Sunday. A day after splitting its games, Dakota Valley won both of its games, holding its opponents to only three total runs. Dakota Valley is 3-2 on the season.

South Sioux went 0-2 on Sunday and finished the tournament 0-4.

Dakota Valley opened Sunday with an 8-2 victory. South Sioux had a 2-0 lead going into the fourth inning when Dakota Valley scored five runs to for a 6-2 advantage. Dakota Valley added two more runs in the sixth.

Kobey June went 6 2/3 innings for the win, striking out nine and allowing two runs on four hits, walking only four.

Hunter Beving was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBIs and Keaton Hensley and June each hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI. Drew Addison scored a run and had an RBI.

For South Sioux, Nicholas Rooge pitched the first 3 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and Chase Mohrhauser pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out three.

Kyle Fitch drove in a run for South Sioux.

Dakota Valley won its second game on Sunday 12-1 over Gladstone, Mo., and Dakota Valley got off to a quick start with four runs in the first inning before finished with 12 runs on nine hits.