PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley goes 2-0 on final day of South Sioux tourney

SOUTH SIOUX -- The South Sioux Legion tournament concluded on Sunday. A day after splitting its games, Dakota Valley won both of its games, holding its opponents to only three total runs. Dakota Valley is 3-2 on the season.
South Sioux went 0-2 on Sunday and finished the tournament 0-4.
Dakota Valley opened Sunday with an 8-2 victory. South Sioux had a 2-0 lead going into the fourth inning when Dakota Valley scored five runs to for a 6-2 advantage. Dakota Valley added two more runs in the sixth.
Kobey June went 6 2/3 innings for the win, striking out nine and allowing two runs on four hits, walking only four.
Hunter Beving was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBIs and Keaton Hensley and June each hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI. Drew Addison scored a run and had an RBI.
For South Sioux, Nicholas Rooge pitched the first 3 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and Chase Mohrhauser pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out three.
Kyle Fitch drove in a run for South Sioux.
Dakota Valley won its second game on Sunday 12-1 over Gladstone, Mo., and Dakota Valley got off to a quick start with four runs in the first inning before finished with 12 runs on nine hits.
Addison went four innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out six and walking four for the win.
June was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored and Beving was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Ethan Redmond scored twice and had an RBI and Randy Rosenquist scored three times. Chayce Montagne scored twice and Addison was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
South Sioux lost its second game on Sunday to the Lincoln North Stars 8-5. South Sioux had a 3-0 lead by Lincoln came back to tie the game at 5-5 and went on to win 8-5.
Connor Slaughter went 4 1/3 innings for South Sioux, striking out one, and Mohrhauser pitched the final 1 2/3.
Devin Penne had an RBI single and also had a double.
On Saturday, the Sioux Falls Bulls beat South Sioux 4-2.
Kaine Young went six innings and allowed two earned runs. David Romo drove in a run.
Gladstone defeated South Sioux 4-3 on Saturday.
Jake Aitken went 5 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and had a double. Penne and Fitch both had an RBI single.
SATURDAY
WOODBURY CENTRAL 10, AKRON-WESTFIELD 9: Woodbury Central had a 5-2 lead after three innings but Akron-Westfield appeared on its way to remaining undefeated with a seven-run fourth inning for a 9-5 lead.
But the Wildcats held Akron-Westfield scoreless for the rest of the game and chipped away, starting in the bottom of the fourth with a run. Then Woodbury Central scored two runs in the fifth. The Wildcats got the tying and winning run in the seventh inning for the 10-9 victory.
Akron-Westfield suffered its first loss of the season and is 3-1. Woodbury Central improves to 3-1.
For Woodbury Central, Will DeStitger hit a double and drove in a run and Zac Rocha had a double, t hree runs scored and an RBI. Kaleb Bleil scored twice and had two RBIs and Carter Bleil scored a run and had two RBIs. Matt Carney scored twice.
For Akron-Westfield, Sam Mullinix hit a home run and had three RBis and Jack Anderson scored three times and had an RBI. Jack Terpstra was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Carter Wilken scored a run and had an RBI. Tyson Fairbanks and Jader Briggs each drove in a run.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 3, AUDUBON 0: Jack Mendlik pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out eight to lead the Monarchs to a baseball win over the Wheelers in Denison Saturday.
Denison-Schleswig scored all three of its runs in the third inning with Carter Wessel, Hunter Emery and Logan Dahm each driving in a run.
