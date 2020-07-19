PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley Legion loses twinbill in Dell Rapids

Evan Neumann got the start for K-P and he went the first 3 1/3 innings and gave up one hit, walked two and struck out four. Damon Schmid pitched the next 2 1/3 innings as he walked two and struck out six. Matt Christophersen threw the final 1 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out one.

Boe Harvey drove in three runs for the Panthers and Christphersen scored a run and had two RBIs. Schmid scored twice and Malaki Christophersen was 4-for-4 with a run scored. Conner Beelner was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Neumann and Damon Bowman each scored a run and had an RBI. Emerson Pratt drove in a run.

For Hinton, Kyle Brighton had the team's lone hit.

WEST LYON 10, OKOBOJI 0: West Lyon scored nine combined runs in the first two innings and the Wildcats beat Okoboji 10-0 in five innings in the Class 2A District 1 tournament championship. It is the second straight district game West Lyon won in five innings.

West Lyon improves to 13-3 and plays in the 2A Substate 1 championship game against Unity Christian in Sioux Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Okoboji ends the season at 8-6.