PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley Legion loses twinbill in Dell Rapids

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. -- The Dakota Valley Legion baseball team lost both of its games Sunday at a tournament in Dell Rapids.
DV Legion lost to Dell Rapids Legion, 4-3, in the first game, and in the second game, it fell 5-3 to the Pipestone, Minnesota, squad.
In Game 1, DV Legion gave up four early runs, but scored one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Keaton Hensley, Brenden Klasi and Samuel Otten each had RBI hits in the loss. All three Panthers also hit a double.
Hensley took the loss in Game 1. He went 3 1/3 innings and three earned runs on two hits. Hensley, however, did walk eight batters along with striking out seven.
DV Legion had an early lead, but Pipestone scored five runs in the fifth inning.
Hunter Beving and Drew Addison were 2-for-3 in the loss.
SATURDAY
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 9, HINTON 0: Kingsley-Pierson scored four runs in the first inning and three Panther pitchers held Hinton to only one hit as K-P won the Class 1A District 16 tournament championship 9-0.
Kingsley-Pierson improves to 14-2 and plays Logan-Magnolina in the 1A Substate 8 game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Carroll. Hinton ends the season with a 13-3 record.
Evan Neumann got the start for K-P and he went the first 3 1/3 innings and gave up one hit, walked two and struck out four. Damon Schmid pitched the next 2 1/3 innings as he walked two and struck out six. Matt Christophersen threw the final 1 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out one.
Boe Harvey drove in three runs for the Panthers and Christphersen scored a run and had two RBIs. Schmid scored twice and Malaki Christophersen was 4-for-4 with a run scored. Conner Beelner was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Neumann and Damon Bowman each scored a run and had an RBI. Emerson Pratt drove in a run.
For Hinton, Kyle Brighton had the team's lone hit.
WEST LYON 10, OKOBOJI 0: West Lyon scored nine combined runs in the first two innings and the Wildcats beat Okoboji 10-0 in five innings in the Class 2A District 1 tournament championship. It is the second straight district game West Lyon won in five innings.
West Lyon improves to 13-3 and plays in the 2A Substate 1 championship game against Unity Christian in Sioux Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Okoboji ends the season at 8-6.
Gavin Lorenzen hit a triple, scored a run and had an RBI for West Lyon and Jordan Ver Meer was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Jalyn Gramstad scored twice and had two RBIs and Jackson Kramer scored twice and had an RBI. Logan Meyer was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Easton Fleshman scored a run and had an RBI.
Isaac Bruggeman went five innings and allowed only two hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out seven.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 4, WEST SIOUX 2: Unity Christian scored a run in the first inning and added to it in the sixth in the Class 2A District 2 tournament championship game.
West Sioux scored a run in the sixth and tied it in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
In the top of the ninth, Unity Christian got two runs to take the lead and the Knights upset West Sioux 4-2 to advance to Tuesday's substate game against West Lyon in Sioux Center at 7 p.m. West Sioux ends the season with a 12-3 record.
No stats have been entered yet for Unity, which improved to 8-8 on the season. Unity lost to West Sioux 7-4 on July 3 and has a 14-2 loss to West Lyon this season.
Bryce Coppock was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Austin Wilbert was 2-for-5. Dylan Wiggins drove in a run. Seth Salker went the first 7 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on five hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out 10.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!