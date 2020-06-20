PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley Legion splits two games at South Sioux tournament

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley American Legion baseball team won two games Saturday in a tournament played at South Sioux.
In the first game, Dakota Valley defeated Lincoln North 8-4. It scored five runs in the first inning.
Lead-off hitter Chayce Montagne walked and later stole home on a double steal. Later that at-bat, Samuel Otten drove in Paul Bruns on an RBI single.
Isaac Bruns also scored on a double steal, then Brenden Klasi had an RBI single. Klasi later scored on a play that turned out to be an inning-ending double play.
Bruns had an RBI groundout in the second, and Dakota Valley scored its final two runs off Lincoln North errors.
Bruns was 3-for-4 with an RBI. The University of North Dakota basketball recruit was also the winner on the mound, as Bruns allowed four runs on four hits. He struck out nine batters.
In Game 2, the Sioux Falls Bulls beat Dakota Valley, 8-6. The Bulls started out with a four-run first inning.
Dakota Valley scored thrice in the sixth inning, but the Bulls negated that rally with three runs in the bottom half. Hunter Beving was 2-for-4 while Montagne had two RBIs.
In other action Saturday, the Bulls beat South Sioux City 4-2 and Gladstone, Mo. clipped the Cardinals 4-3. North Star also downed Gladstone 12-4.
In games Sunday, Gladstone takes on the Bulls Dakota Valley faces South Sioux City at 9 a.m. North Star and the Bulls square off at 11:30 a.m. and Gladstone takes on Dakota Valley. South Sioux Ciity also faces North Star at 2 p.m.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 3, UNITY CHRISTIAN 1: Eli Haverdink and Colton Korver helped drive in the Dutchmen runs on Saturday over Unity Christian in Orange City. Dylan Brands was the only MOC-Floyd Valley hitter with two hits.
Korver also threw a four-hit, one-run game for the Dutchmen. He struck out seven and walked one Knights batter.
Tanner Schouten had two of the four Unity hits.
FRIDAY
EAST 9-8, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 12-2: Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Deric Fitzgerald hit a second-inning grand slam Friday night in Game 1 of a rescheduled doubleheader.
The Warriors scored a first-inning run, and that came on a Fitzgerald RBI groundout.
Those five runs canceled out the three runs the Black Raiders scored in the first inning.
Cael Boever hit a two-run home run while Carter Junge had an RBI double.
SB-L scored four more runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by a two-run single from Ben Freiberg.
The Black Raiders tried to make a comeback in the seventh inning, as they scored three runs.
Alec Patino and Boever forced bases-loaded walks after Bennett Vanderloo scored on an error. Patino also homered in Game 1 on a solo shot in the fourth inning.
In Game 2, East scored seven runs in the first inning in an 8-2 win. Senior shortstop Drew Brower had two extra-base hits in the rally.
Brower led off the game with a home run on a full count, then in his second at-bat of the inning, he drove in Junge and Vanderloo. Brower was 2-for-5 in the game with three RBIs.
Patino was also 2-for-3 with two walks.
Boever got the win for the Black Raiders, as he allowed one earned run on two hits over five innings. He struck out 10 and walked a pair of Warriors hitters.
Fitzgerald and senior Jacob Massey were the two Warriors who got the hits.
Both teams are 3-1 entering the second week of play.
BISHOP HEELAN 8, CARROLL KUEMPER 2: Crusaders lead-off hitter Jared Sitzmann had a three-hit game in the win over the Knights. Max Venne had two hits in the No. 5 hole for the Crusaders.
Out of the 11 hits for the Crusaders, there was just one extra-base hit, and that was a double from Ian Gill. Gill and senior catcher Camden Smith both had two RBIs.
Smith Archer got the win for Heelan. He pitched six innings, allowed two runs on seven hits, and the Crusaders senior struck out eight Knights hitters. Christian Velasquez pitched a scoreless seventh.
SPENCER 5, STORM LAKE 3: Kyle Morony hit an RBI double in the third inning to give the Tigers the lead for good in a Lakes Conference baseball in in Storm Lake Friday.
Griffin Garnatz also had a run-scoring double for Spencer.
Tiger pitcher Devin Dirkx worked out of a two-out rally in the seventh inning to preserve the win, logging a strike out with the potential tying runs on base.
Jake Eddie and Makk Eddie had two hits apiece for the Tornadoes.
MVAOCOU 3, RIDGE VIEW 2: Kolby Scott had two of the Rams' five hits Friday in the one-run win over the Raptors. He scored two runs and had a stolen base.
Tracin Price had both of the Raptors' hits. Scott and Brady Seuntjens combined to throw a two-hitter.
