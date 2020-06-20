PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley Legion splits two games at South Sioux tournament

The Black Raiders tried to make a comeback in the seventh inning, as they scored three runs.

Alec Patino and Boever forced bases-loaded walks after Bennett Vanderloo scored on an error. Patino also homered in Game 1 on a solo shot in the fourth inning.

In Game 2, East scored seven runs in the first inning in an 8-2 win. Senior shortstop Drew Brower had two extra-base hits in the rally.

Brower led off the game with a home run on a full count, then in his second at-bat of the inning, he drove in Junge and Vanderloo. Brower was 2-for-5 in the game with three RBIs.

Patino was also 2-for-3 with two walks.

Boever got the win for the Black Raiders, as he allowed one earned run on two hits over five innings. He struck out 10 and walked a pair of Warriors hitters.

Fitzgerald and senior Jacob Massey were the two Warriors who got the hits.

Both teams are 3-1 entering the second week of play.

BISHOP HEELAN 8, CARROLL KUEMPER 2: Crusaders lead-off hitter Jared Sitzmann had a three-hit game in the win over the Knights. Max Venne had two hits in the No. 5 hole for the Crusaders.