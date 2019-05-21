NORTH SIOUX CITY - Bon Homme pushed across a run in the top of the eighth inning to score the go-ahead tally and went on to down Dakota Valley 3-2 in the Class B Region I baseball title Monday.
Both teams will advance to the South Dakota High School Baseball Association state meet starting next Monday in Sioux Falls. The Panthers open their bid at state against Region II champion West Central at 7 p.m. Monday.
Eric Johnson had an RBI triple and Jake Likness two hits to lead the Dakota Valley offense.
Dakota Valley clinched the state berth with a 10-0 win over Hanson/Bridgewater earlier Monday. Nathan Rice pitched a one-hitter and stuck out 10 to get the win for Dakota Valley. Eric Johnson had three this and Paul Bruns Jr. Drove in two for the Panthers.
WEST 8, LEWIS CENTRAL 4: West High School's Allex Eslick and Dylan Cooper both had two-run hits Monday that helped the Wolverines open the season with an 8-4 win over Lewis Central in Sioux City Monday.
Wolverines juniors Colby Nieman and Jared Hollingshead each were 2-for-3, and both scored two runs.
Alec Nieman struck out six batters Monday in a winning relief appearance.
Nieman allowed one run, and entered the game after Connor James threw 2⅓ innings.
Allex Eslick retired the final two batters, but it was not a save situation.
EAST 13, LE MARS 0: East got a combined no-hitter from a quartet of pitchers and cruised to a 13-0 win over Le Mars in a baseball season opener for both teams Monday evening.
Nate Zyzda threw two innings while Noah McWilliams, Kolton Schager and Alec Patino each pitched a frame. The Bulldogs were able to work five walks in the game.
Patino drove in three runs with a home run and a double while Kyle Burns and Colton DeRocher both had two RBI's.
MVAOCOU 4, OABCIG 2: Cameron Boyle drove in a pair of runs and Zak Scott had three hits to lead the Rams to a Western Valley Conference win over the Falcons Monday in Ida Grove.
Aaron Michael pitched six inning of one-hit ball and struck out nine to get the pitching win. Tevin Harms and Trust Wells each drove in a run for OABCIG.
SIOUX CENTER 10, CHEROKEE 6: Lane Kamerman had three hits Taylor DeJager scored three runs to lead the Warriors to a season-opening win over the Braves in a game played in Sioux Center Monday.
Hunter Shaw drove in a pair of runs and Dane Jurgensen had two hits for Cherokee.