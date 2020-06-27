PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley picks up two Legion

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 7, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0: Three MOC-Floyd Valley pitchers held George-Little Rock to only four hits in a 7-0 victory.

MOC-Floyd Valley improved to 8-1 overall and George-Little Rock fell to 1-5.

Adam De Boer pitched the first five innings and allowed only three hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out 13. Carson Jager pitched an inning, gave up a hit, walked one and struck out three and Eli Haverdink pitched the final inning and struck out three.

Nikolai Wede was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs and Dylan Brands was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Carson Jager hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI and Dalton Jacobsma hit a double. De Boer was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.

For the Mustangs, Ben Anderson was 2-for-3.

AKRON-WESTFIELD 17, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 1: Akron-Westfield snapped a four-game losing streak with a 17-1 victory over H-M-S. Akron-Westfield improved to 4-4 overall and are 4-2 in the War Eagle Conference. H-M-S fell to 0-6 overall.

Jack Anderson went all five innings and allowed an unearned run on two hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out nine batters.