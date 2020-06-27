PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley picks up two Legion

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley picked up Legion baseball wins over Tea and Madison in games played Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers picked up their second win over Tea in three days, taking a 14-4 decision. Hunter Beving had a home run and drove in four runs to lead the DV attack. Samuel Otten, Isaac Bruns and Drew Addison also had RBIs for Dakota Valley. Keaton Hensley was the winning pitcher, giving up seven hits while fanning five.
Dakota Valley got five funs in the fifth inning and went onto defeat Madison 5-3.
Down 2-0, the Panthers loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth. Chayce Montagne singled to lead off the frame and DV loaded the bases when Paul Bruns and Otten walked.
Beving and Brenden Klasi hit run-scoring singles to tie the score and Kobey June hit a sacrifice fly to put the Panthers up for good. Paul Bruns got the pitching win over Madison, giving up four hits while logging six strikeouts.
EAST 4, LEWIS CENTRAL 3: Kaden Schossow hit a three-run home run in the third inning to lead the Black Raiders to a win in a non-conference baseball game played in Council Bluffs Saturday.
Cael Boever and Terrick Thompson reached base on an error and single, respectively, ahead of Schossow's clout. Boever also scored in the first inning on an RBI single by Thompson. Boever got the pitching win as East improves to 8-1.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 13, WEST SIOUX 3: No. 2-ranked Remsen St. Mary's jumped out to a 9-1 lead after the first three innings and went on to beat West Sioux 13-3 on Saturday.
RSM improved to 7-0 overall and West Sioux falls to 4-2 with both losses coming to the Hawks.
Brady Homan went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and four RBIs and Xavier Galles was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Skyler Waldschmitt was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Blaine Harpenau had a double, a run scored and an RBI. Jeremy Koenck was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Brenden Fisch scored two runs.
Cael Ortmann went the first 3 2/3 innings for RSM, allowing two earned runs on three hits, walking three and striking out five. Isaiah Gerrietts pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, allowing one hits and striking out one.
For West Sioux, Mason Coppock hit a double and had two RBIs and Seth Salker drove in a run.
REMSEN ST. MARY 11, WEST LYON 0 (five inn.): Blaine Harpenau pitched a two-hitter and fanned 11 to lead the Hawks to a win in the finals of the Spalding Baseball Tournament.
Carter Schorg had three hits and drove in a pair to lead a 12-hit St. Mary's attack. Brayden Ricke also drove in three run and Xavier Galles two for the Hawks.
LATE FRIDAY
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 2, WESTWOOD 0: Even though Kingsley-Pierson only had three hits, the Panthers scored two runs and it was enough to best Westwood, which only had four hits, by a 2-0 score.
Kingsley-Pierson improves to 6-0 overall and is 5-0 in the Western Valley Conference. Westwood fell to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the WVC.
Evan Neuman went the first two innings against Westwood and allowed three hits. Matt Christophersen pitched the final five innings and allowed only one hit and struck out eight.
Christophersen was 2-for-4 in the win and Jackson Howe drove in a run.
For Westwood, Ethan Wiggs went all seven innings and allowed one earned run on three hits, walked three and struck out three. Jackson Dewald hit a double.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 10, RIDGE VIEW 2: The Wildcats scored the final eight runs of the game to overcome an early deficit and clip the host Raptors in a Western Valley Conference baseball game Friday.
Pitcher Will DeStigter went five innings to get the win giving up both runs on three hits and also had three hits and two RBI at the plate. Kyan Schultzen came on in relief and retired all six batters he faced. Carter Bleil, Seth Even and Kaleb Bleil each drove in a run for Woodbury Central.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 7, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0: Three MOC-Floyd Valley pitchers held George-Little Rock to only four hits in a 7-0 victory.
MOC-Floyd Valley improved to 8-1 overall and George-Little Rock fell to 1-5.
Adam De Boer pitched the first five innings and allowed only three hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out 13. Carson Jager pitched an inning, gave up a hit, walked one and struck out three and Eli Haverdink pitched the final inning and struck out three.
Nikolai Wede was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs and Dylan Brands was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Carson Jager hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI and Dalton Jacobsma hit a double. De Boer was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.
For the Mustangs, Ben Anderson was 2-for-3.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 17, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 1: Akron-Westfield snapped a four-game losing streak with a 17-1 victory over H-M-S. Akron-Westfield improved to 4-4 overall and are 4-2 in the War Eagle Conference. H-M-S fell to 0-6 overall.
Jack Anderson went all five innings and allowed an unearned run on two hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out nine batters.
Raiden Ericson hit a double and scored four runs and Sam Mullinix was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs. Jack Terpstra was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored and Daytona Foley was 3-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs. Layton Koch drove in two runs and Michael Swancutt scored three runs. Anderson was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Tyson Fairbanks was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Carter Wilken was 2-for-2 with a run scored and Ashton McCully scored a run and had an RBI. Michael Brown, Jackson Monarch and Jack Shoenfelder each drove in a run.
Keaton Graves scored the lone run for H-M-S.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 14, MVAOCOU 0 (5 inn.): Carter Wessel pitched a two-hit shutout to lead the Monarchs to a non-conference baseball win in Denison Friday.
Nathan Gallup and Braiden Heiden combined to drive in nine runs with Gallup plating five with a home run, double and single and Heiden post four RBI's.
