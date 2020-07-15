PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley pulls away late for big win

Bryce Click pitched the final three innings in relief of starter Nick Muller and got the win, giving up no runs and three hits while fanning one.

SB-L wraps up its regular season with a 17-3 and opens Class 3A substate play Friday hosting Estherville-Lincoln Central.

EAST 9-6, INDIANOLA 3-9: East split a doubleheader with Indianola, winning the first game 9-3 before falling just short 9-6 in the second game. East is 16-5 on the season and Indianola is 12-12.

East jumped out to a big lead early in the first game with four runs in the first and four more in the second.

Cael Boever was 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI and Kolby Thiesen was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Carter Junge, Kaden Schossow and Kelynn Jacobsen each scored two runs and Cam Riemer was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Alec Patino and Drew Brower each drove in a run.

Riemer went the first three innings and allowed one hit, walked one and struck out two. Alex Haukap went the next two innings and allowed an unearned run on two hits and struck out two.