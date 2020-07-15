PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley pulls away late for big win

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Dakota Valley held a slight 1-0 lead going into the sixth when it scored six runs in the sixth and eight in the seventh to run away with a 15-2 American Legion victory over Wakefield on Wednesday.
Dakota Valley improves to 11-3 on the season.
Keaton Hensley was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Chayce Montagne hit a double, scored a run and had two RBIs. Brenden Klasi was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Ethan Redmond was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Hunter Beving scored twice and had an RBI and Samuel Otten was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Drew Addison and Jordan Smith each scored a run and had an RBI.
Paul Bruns went all seven innings and allowed two unearned runs on two hits, walked one and struck out nine.
Jakobe Mahor drove in a run for Wakefield.
TUESDAY
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 5, LEWIS CENTRAL 1: Deric Fitzgerald and Jacob Massey drove in runs to help rally the Warriors to a non-conference baseball win in Council Bluffs Tuesday.
Ben Freiberg also had a triple and scored a run for SB-L, which trailed 1-0 after three innings but got a run in the fourth to tie the game and scored twice in the fifth to go-ahead 3-1.
Bryce Click pitched the final three innings in relief of starter Nick Muller and got the win, giving up no runs and three hits while fanning one.
SB-L wraps up its regular season with a 17-3 and opens Class 3A substate play Friday hosting Estherville-Lincoln Central.
EAST 9-6, INDIANOLA 3-9: East split a doubleheader with Indianola, winning the first game 9-3 before falling just short 9-6 in the second game. East is 16-5 on the season and Indianola is 12-12.
East jumped out to a big lead early in the first game with four runs in the first and four more in the second.
Cael Boever was 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI and Kolby Thiesen was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Carter Junge, Kaden Schossow and Kelynn Jacobsen each scored two runs and Cam Riemer was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Alec Patino and Drew Brower each drove in a run.
Riemer went the first three innings and allowed one hit, walked one and struck out two. Alex Haukap went the next two innings and allowed an unearned run on two hits and struck out two.
In the second game, Indianola but a 6-0 lead when East tried to come back. The Black Raiders scored a run in the bottom of the fourth and five in the fifth to tie the game but Indianola scored two in the sixth to break the tie and went on to win 9-6.
Patino was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a run scored and three RBIs and Terrick Thompson hit a triple and had two RBIs. Schossow hit a double and Chayce Patterson was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
WEST SIOUX 10, SIOUX CENTER 0: West Sioux grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning and then pulled away in the fifth and sixth innings with 8 runs for a 10-0 victory in a Class 2A District 2 tournament semifinal.
West Sioux improved to 12-2 on the season and advances to the district championship game against Unity Christian in Hawarden at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Sioux Center ends the season 7-9.
Bryce Coppock was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored and Seth Salker was 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Austin Wilbert hit a double, scored twice and had two RBIs and Dylan Wiggins drove in two runs. Blake Van Ballegooyen scored twice and Levi Koopmans scored a run and had an RBI.
Salker went the first five innings, allowing only two hits, walking three and striking out nine. Coppock went the final inning and struck out two.
WEST LYON 13, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 3: West Lyon scored four runs in the first inning and didn't letup in a 13-3 victory over Western Christian in a Class 2A District 1 tournament semifinal.
West Lyon improves to 12-3 on the season and hosts Okoboji at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the district title game. Western Christian ends the season with a 7-7 record.
Easton Fleshman was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBIs and Jordan Ver Meer was 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs. Logan Meyer was 2-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and an RBI and Josh Van Beek and Tanner Severson each scored twice. Gavin Lorenzen was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and stole two bases, tying him Tom Rentschler and Darin Naatjes with 60 career stolen bases. Jalyn Gramstad drove in a run.
Gramstad went 4 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out nine.
For the Wolfpack, Zach Van Essen hit a solo home run and Ty Van Essen was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Kobi Baccam drove in a run.
ALTA-AURELIA 7, BISHOP GARRIGAN 5: Alta-Aurelia built a 7-0 lead and then held off Bishop Garrigan's comeback attempt in the final three innings for a 7-5 victory in a Class 1A District 2 semifinal.
Alta-Aurelia improved to 13-4 on the season and hosts Newell-Fonda at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the district championship.
Trey Engelmann scored twice and had two RBIs for the Warriors and Levi Sleezer drove in two runs. Cade Rohwer scored twice and Ryan Jensen was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Tate Brechwald drove in a run.
Oliver Peterson got the win after throwing the first four innings and Logan McCoy got the save after striking out two batters in 2/3 of an inning.
NEWELL-FONDA 10, RIDGE VIEW 0: Newell-Fonda scored four runs each in the first and second innings and cruised to a 10-0 victory in a Class 1A District 2 tournament game.
Newell-Fonda improves to 15-2 on the season and plays Alta-Aurelia on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the District 1 championship. Ridge View ends the season with a 6-9 record.
For N-F, Gabe Sievers was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Hogan Henrich scored a run and had three RBIs. Jake DeMey drove in three runs and Hunter Christiansen and Aden Mahler each scored two runs. Trey Jungers was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Henrich went the first 3 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and striking out six. Tanner Gerke pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing a hit and striking out two.
Ridge View's Brady Clausen had a double in the loss.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 5, AKRON-WESTFIELD 4 (10 inn.): Braxton Brummel hit a run-scoring single in the top of the 10th inning and the Tigers went on to record a win in a Class 1A District 1 semifinal matchup in Akron Tuesday.
Traiton Cleveringa had a three-run home run to give Trinity Christian a 4-1 lead in the top of the seventh inning but Akron-Westfield's Sam Mullinix answered with a three-run shot in the bottom of the frame to tie the game at 4-4 and force extra innings.
Anthony Kooiker, the third Trinity Christian hurler, was the winning pitcher, throwing 2 1/3 hitless innings while fanning five.
Trinity Christian (8-6) will face Remsen St. Mary's in the District 1 final Saturday on the Hawks' home field. A-W ends its season with a 5-10 record.
SPENCER 10, ALGONA 0: Two pitchers held Algona to two hits as Spencer went on to win 10-0 to improve to 11-2 on the season.
Ryan Boyd went the first three innings and allowed one hit, walked two and struck out three. Colton Wilinski went four innings and allowed the other hit, walked one and struck out four.
Nick Elsbecker was 2-for-3 with two doubles, scored a run and had an RBI and Griffin Garnatz was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Connor Tigges scored twice and had two RBIs and Ethan Heiter was 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs. Kyle Morony scored twice and had an RBI and Andrew Christofferson was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Gage Garnatz drove in a run.
