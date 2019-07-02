SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Daniel Wight was the winning pitcher in both games of a doubleheader sweep, 5-2 and 2-1, of North in games played in Sergeant Bluff Tuesday evening.
Wright came on with the game tied in the opener and pitched a scoreless seventh inning with the game tied at 4-4. Deric Fitzgerald led off the SB-L seventh with a single, advanced to second on a walk and third on a a stolen bases before coming home with the winning run on a passed ball. Nick Muller was the starting pitching in the first game for the Warriors, giving up three runs on eight hits while fanning two batters. Wade Phair also had two RBI's and Ben Frieberg a run-scoring single in the first game for SB-L.
Trent Frerichs had three hits and an RBI and Tyler Jose a two-run single in the first game for the Stars.
Wright was the starter in the nightcap and pitched a six-hitter to get his second win of the day. Wright struck out three and issued no walks.
Fitzgerald was 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run and Spencer Kleene drove in a run for SB-L, which scored single runs in the first and third innings to take a 2-0 lead. Trevor Stoltze also had a double and scored a run for the Warriors (19-12 overall and 12-10 MRAC).
Evan Helvig had a double and scored North's run on a sacrifice fly by Frerichs in the seventh inning as the Stars dropped to 13-11 overall and 9-10 in the MRAC).
Late Monday
EAST 12-15, CBTJ 1-2: The Black Raiders outhit the Yellow Jackets 28-6 on the way to a Missouri River Conference doubleheader sweep in games played in Council Bluffs Monday.
Alec Patino had five of East's hits, getting a triple and double in each game of the set and four RBI's. Nate Zyzda also had five hits in the twin bill and also drove in three runs in the first game. Colton DeRocher ws the winning pitcher in the first game, giving up two hits and one run while fanning four in a seven-inning complete game. Chayce Patterson pitched the first four innings of the nightcap and benefited from an eight-run third inning to take a commanding lead. Patterson fanned five and gave up two hits.
East (19-10) plays at Spencer Wednesday.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 8, IKM-MANNING 2: Pitcher Dawson Dorhout limited the Wolves to two hits and three walks over six innings work to give the Monarchs a non-conference baseball win in a game played in Manning Monday.
Jaden Petersen and Braiden Heiden had two hits apiece and Evan Turin drove in a pair of runs for D-S (13-12). Dane Blom had a hit and drove in a run for IKM-Manning (6-14).