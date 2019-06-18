IDA GROVE, Iowa — OABCIG High School sophomore Cooper Dejean pitched a two-hitter over six innings and struck out seven as he helped the Falcons upend the Wolverines 9-0 in a Western Valley Conference baseball game played in Ida Grove Tuesday.
DeJean also had two singles at the plate while Easton Harms had two doubles and Jacob Cowlham a double and single for the Falcons (7-6 overall and 7-4 WVC).
Late Monday
MVAOCOU 8, RIVER VALLEY 2: River Valley took a 2-0 lead in the first inning but MVAOCOU didn't allow a run the rest of the way and went on to win 8-2.
MVAOCOU improved to 12-1 with the victory and River Valley fell to 3-10.
Blake Paulsen was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for MVAOCOU and Dylan Marshall drove in two runs. Ely Fundermann was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, an RBI and three stolen bases.
For River Valley, Ashton Lichtenberg hit a double and scored a run and Chris Todd hit a double and had an RBI. Colton Johnson drove in a run.